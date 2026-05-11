TRU Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recoups Investment

The producers of Tru, which starred Tony Award winner & five-time Emmy-nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote, announced that the production recouped its initial investment during the course of its nine-week Off Broadway engagement, playing a total of just 58 performances.

Having opened at House of the Redeemer, a historic Upper East Side mansion, on Thursday, March 14, this first New York revival of Jay Presson Allen's play performed to sold-out audiences at every performance since its first preview on Friday, March 6 until its closing on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Check out photos from TRU here and read the reviews here.

Directed by Tony, Emmy, and Olivier Award winner Rob Ashford, Tru also featured two-time Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise.

Producers Seaview, OHenry Productions, and Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, said, “We're deeply gratified that audiences flocked to the Upper East Side to experience the heartbreaking power of Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote as he channeled the dark truths of this brilliant, yet complicated, artist. Rob Ashford's glorious environmental staging inside an intimate library preserved from the Gilded Age of New York transformed a little known play into a theater event for the history books.”

In Tru, it's December 1975 and Truman Capote is alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote's own words, this funny and heartbreaking one-man play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work. Performed in House of the Redeemer's hyper-intimate Library, this strictly limited engagement offers a rare, immersive theatrical experience brought vividly to life by one of today's most celebrated actors for an audience of only 99 patrons nightly.

The creative team for Tru included Mike Harrison (scenic decor and properties), Emily Schmit (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Kate Wilson (dialect coach), Stephen Sposito (associate director), and Eloia Peterson (production stage manager). Hudson Theatrical Associates serves as production supervisor with Jonathan Whitton & Christophe Desorbay of Seaview as General Manager.

Tru was produced by Seaview, OHenry Productions, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, and Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, in association with A Kid Named Beckett Productions, as well as Craig Balsam and Rebecca Gold Productions.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming