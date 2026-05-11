Video: Martin Short Teases Broadway Return With Meryl Streep

Martin Short has his sights set on returning to Broadway, and he may be bringing Meryl Streep with him! In a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Short teased that he and his Only Murders in the Building co-star Streep are working on a Broadway show together.

When asked if there was a chance he'd go back on Broadway, because the interviewer heard that Short and Streep were cooking something up, Short confirmed that this was in the works.

"We are trying to figure out something; we're just not sure if the box office would be there," he joked. "It's a gamble. You never know how Meryl's gonna do at the box office, but let's hope!"

This isn't the first time a possible Short-Streep Broadway collaboration has been mentioned, with Streep herself teasing the idea just last month in an interview with Andy Cohen.

Short didn't reveal any other details about the possible Broadway collaboration at this time. Watch the full interview in the video:

Martin Short was last seen on Broadway in It's Only a Play in 2014. He appeared off-Broadway in 2016 in What Rabbit Red Rabbit, and also appeared in the televised stage production Harispray Live! in 2016. His other stage credits include The Odd Couple (Los Angeles, 2008), Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Broadway, 2006), The Producers (National Tour, 2002), Little Me (Broadway, 1998), Promises, Promises (off-Broadway, 1997), and the Goodbye Girl (1993), in which he made his Broadway debut. He also starred in the musical series Schmigadoon!

While Meryl Streep has six Broadway credits, she has not been seen on stage since 2006 in an Off-Broadway production of Mother Courage and Her Children. Her Broadway credits include Trelawny of the "Wells," A Memory of Two Mondays / 27 Wagons Full of Cotton, Secret Service, The Cherry Orchard, and Happy End.

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