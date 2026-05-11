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Video: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Performs 'With All Your Heart' and 'Corn Puddin'

The cast of Schmigadoon! stopped by The TODAY Show as part of the Citi Concert Series

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The cast of Schmigadoon! recently stopped by The TODAY Show as part of the Citi Concert Series to perform two songs from the show. The cast took to the plaza to perform "With All Your Heart." Check out the full performances below!

With All Your Heart 

 Corn Puddin  

About Schmigadoon!

Just last week, Schmigadoon! was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Orchestrations. Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer have also been nominated for Tony Awards for their performances. Check out the full list of Tony nominations here.

Schmigadoon! follows Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wander into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The production, features Isabelle McCallaSara ChaseAlex BrightmanAna GasteyerBrad OscarMcKenzie KurtzAnn HaradaIvan HernandezMaulik PancholyMax Clayton, and Ayaan Diop. It has now extended to January 2027.

Rounding out the company are Afra HinesBecca PetersenBrandon BlockClyde AlvesJess LeProttoJoshua BurrageKaleigh CroninKeven QuillonKimberly ImmanuelLauralyn McclellandLyrica WoodruffMaria BriggsMiles McNicollNathan LucrezioRichard Riaz YoderShina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer.

Get Schmigadoon! Tickets From $71

More on this show: SCHMIGADOON! Wins 2026 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus · 6/5/2026


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