Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway lovers! As we rise and shine for another exciting day in the world of theater, let's take a moment to catch up on some of the incredible stories that made headlines yesterday on BroadwayWorld. From David Korins’ scenic design insights for DOG DAY AFTERNOON to Betsy Wolfe shining a spotlight on her role in DEATH BECOMES HER, the stage is alive with creativity. We'll also highlight the amazing achievements at BROADWAY BACKWARDS and spotlight upcoming events and productions. Grab your coffee and dive into this recap of the latest buzz!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet





Thursday, March 26

The Rocky Horror Show begins previews on Broadway

Titanique begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page



How David Korins' Scenic Design Helps Build the Tension in DOG DAY AFTERNOON Dog Day Afternoon is about to open on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre. One of the people who has created that world is four-time Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins, who with this play, celebrates his 27th Broadway show. David checked in with BroadwayWorld to talk all about bringing the iconic story to life on stage, and watching it all come together from an ocean away.



Video: Betsy Wolfe Has Found Perfection with DEATH BECOMES HER When Betsy Wolfe first saw Death Becomes Her in 2024, she had a pretty immediate reaction: she wanted in. Watch in this video as she chats more with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about stepping into Madeline's heels!



Photos & Video: BROADWAY BACKWARDS Raises Record $1,223,681- Watch Highlights Broadway Backwards marked its 20th anniversary with an evening of show-stopping performances, LGBTQ+ storytelling and record-breaking fundraising at the Gershwin Theatre. See photos from the event here!

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Industry Insights

by Team BWW

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Josh Sharpe

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Josh Sharpe

by Josh Sharpe

Introducing the Show Promo Kit — your all-in-one toolkit for promoting your production! Everything you need to spread the word, now in a single dedicated page in your Stage Mag dashboard.. ( more... New York City-based playwright, actor, and producer Youlim Nam has been selected as a 2026 Resident Artist at HB Studio. Nam will develop her original full-length play, New Year's Day (Sae Hae), culminating in a public reading.. ( more... Urban Stages has announced that its 42nd Annual Benefit, the Art of Theatre Gala, will take place on Thursday, May 14. Charles Busch will receive the Luminary Award, which will be introduced by Kenneth Lonergan. . ( more... BMO is returning with the second annual BMI Composer Lab, led by composer Peter Golub and BMI’s VP of Film, TV & Visual Media Tracy McKnight. The finalists selected will participate in a nine-day online workshop followed by a ten-day intensive in Los Angeles.. ( more... The Broadway-aimed new musical Loch Ness will premiere as part of Two River Theater's 2026/2027 season from March 10 – April 4, 2027. Learn more about the full season here!. ( more... Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque will return to Broadway as “Florence Vassy” alongside Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher in the record-breaking new production of CHESS beginning Tuesday, June 23, 2026.. ( more... American History Unbound has set an all-star lineup of performers for its return to Carnegie Hall with We Chose to Go to the Moon. Stars include Skylar Astin, Elizabeth Gillies and more! . ( more... Anna Grace Barlow will take her final bow as Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime on Broadway on June 14, as confirmed on Barlow's Instagram story. Replacement casting has not been announced at this time.. ( more... The general rush and digital lottery policies have been announced for the new musical THE LOST BOYS which begins Broadway performances this Friday, March 27, 2026.. ( more... Michael Longoria, star of Jersey Boys on Broadway, is releasing Catch A Wave, a new album celebrating the songs of The Beach Boys. Check out an exclusive first listen to Longoria's rendition of the classic song 'Good Vibrations.'. ( more... Led by Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the second season of Daredevil: Born Again is now on Disney+, and we have put together a roundup of some of the top Broadway stars featured in the show.. ( more...

Tony Kushner to Direct THE NORMAL HEART 40th Anniversary Benefit Reading at The Public

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Public Theater will present a one-night-only reading of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart in honor of the groundbreaking play’s 40th anniversary. Tony Kushner will direct the benefit reading.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Jonathan Groff

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"The hopes that make us happy

The hopes that don’t come true

And all the love there ever was:

I see this all in you." - Once On This Island

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!