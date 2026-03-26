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Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 26, 2026
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More Image

Good morning, Broadway lovers! As we rise and shine for another exciting day in the world of theater, let's take a moment to catch up on some of the incredible stories that made headlines yesterday on BroadwayWorld. From David Korins’ scenic design insights for DOG DAY AFTERNOON to Betsy Wolfe shining a spotlight on her role in DEATH BECOMES HER, the stage is alive with creativity. We'll also highlight the amazing achievements at BROADWAY BACKWARDS and spotlight upcoming events and productions. Grab your coffee and dive into this recap of the latest buzz!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet



Thursday, March 26
The Rocky Horror Show begins previews on Broadway
Titanique begins previews on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More Image
How David Korins' Scenic Design Helps Build the Tension in DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Dog Day Afternoon is about to open on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre. One of the people who has created that world is four-time Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins, who with this play, celebrates his 27th Broadway show. David checked in with BroadwayWorld to talk all about bringing the iconic story to life on stage, and watching it all come together from an ocean away.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More Image
Video: Betsy Wolfe Has Found Perfection with DEATH BECOMES HER

When Betsy Wolfe first saw Death Becomes Her in 2024, she had a pretty immediate reaction: she wanted in. Watch in this video as she chats more with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about stepping into Madeline's heels!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More Image
Photos & Video: BROADWAY BACKWARDS Raises Record $1,223,681- Watch Highlights

Broadway Backwards marked its 20th anniversary with an evening of show-stopping performances, LGBTQ+ storytelling and record-breaking fundraising at the Gershwin Theatre. See photos from the event here!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More Image Video: Jim Parsons Shares Excitement for TITANIQUE Character on LATE NIGHT
by Josh Sharpe
Beginning this Friday, Jim Parsons will be back on Broadway in the highly anticipated new production of Titanique. During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor spoke about his excitement for playing the character of Rose's mother in the show. Watch the interview now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More Image Video: The Cast of LIFELINE at Southwark Playhouse Performs 'Climb On'
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released featuring the cast of LIFELINE performing 'Climb On.' The new musical LIFELINE will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant next month. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More Image Video/Photos: HARRY POTTER Teaser Unveils First Look at New HBO Series
by Josh Sharpe
Accio trailer! HBO Max has released the first teaser for the eight-episode first season of the upcoming original Harry Potter series, officially titled Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. Take a look at the trio, in addition to John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and more!. (more...)

Video: The New Group Kicks Off New Season from It's New Home at The Theater at St. Clement’s
by Nicole Rosky
The New Group officially has a new home! The off-Broadway institution inaugurates its new space at The Theater at St. Clement’s with The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw, directed by Scott Elliott. Watch in this video as The New Group team celebrates this special homecoming.  . (more...)
 
Hot Photos

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2026- CHESS To Welcome A New Star and More Image Photos: Hanging with the Broadway-Bound Cast of TITANIQUE
by Bruce Glikas
Titanique, the splash-hit musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is getting ready to begin its 16-week limited engagement on Broadway. Before previews officially begin, check out photos as the cast met the press for the first time.. (more...)

Photo: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Revival Cast Dresses Up For Vogue Shoot
by Michael Major
The star-studded cast of The Rocky Horror Show is getting ready to do the Time Warp again! In a new photoshoot for Vogue, the cast is styled to represent the iconic characters from the cult-favorite musical. See photos!. (more...)

Photos: Richard Kind Returns to THE PRODUCERS in the West End
by Michael Major
A first look at Richard Kind in the major West End revival of The Producers at the Garrick Theatre has been revealed. Kind will star in the role of Max Bialystock for seven weeks only. See photos of him reprising his Broadway role now!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Introducing the StageMag Show Promo Kit
by Team BWW
Introducing the Show Promo Kit — your all-in-one toolkit for promoting your production! Everything you need to spread the word, now in a single dedicated page in your Stage Mag dashboard.. (more...)
Youlim Nam Selected as 2026 Resident Artist at HB Studio
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City-based playwright, actor, and producer Youlim Nam has been selected as a 2026 Resident Artist at HB Studio. Nam will develop her original full-length play, New Year's Day (Sae Hae), culminating in a public reading.. (more...)
Urban Stages Will Host 42nd Annual ART OF THEATER GALA in May
by Stephi Wild
Urban Stages has announced that its 42nd Annual Benefit, the Art of Theatre Gala, will take place on Thursday, May 14. Charles Busch will receive the Luminary Award, which will be introduced by Kenneth Lonergan. . (more...)
The BMI Composer Lab Returns for Year Two; Applications Now Open
by Josh Sharpe
BMO is returning with the second annual BMI Composer Lab, led by composer Peter Golub and BMI’s VP of Film, TV & Visual Media Tracy McKnight. The finalists selected will participate in a nine-day online workshop followed by a ten-day intensive in Los Angeles.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Broadway-Aimed LOCH NESS Will Make World Premiere at Two River Theater In 2027; Full Season Revealed
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway-aimed new musical Loch Ness will premiere as part of Two River Theater's 2026/2027 season from March 10 – April 4, 2027. Learn more about the full season here!. (more...)
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Will Join CHESS as 'Florence Vassy'
by Nicole Rosky
Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque will return to Broadway as “Florence Vassy” alongside Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher in the record-breaking new production of CHESS beginning Tuesday, June 23, 2026.. (more...)
Skylar Astin, Elizabeth Gillies and More Join WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON at Carnegie Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
American History Unbound has set an all-star lineup of performers for its return to Carnegie Hall with We Chose to Go to the Moon. Stars include Skylar Astin, Elizabeth Gillies and more! . (more...)
Anna Grace Barlow Will Depart RAGTIME in June
by Stephi Wild
Anna Grace Barlow will take her final bow as Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime on Broadway on June 14, as confirmed on Barlow's Instagram story. Replacement casting has not been announced at this time.. (more...)
THE LOST BOYS Launches Lottery and Rush Policies
by Stephi Wild
The general rush and digital lottery policies have been announced for the new musical THE LOST BOYS which begins Broadway performances this Friday, March 27,  2026.. (more...)
Exclusive: Listen to Michael Longoria's New Rendition of Beach Boys Song 'Good Vibrations'
by Josh Sharpe
Michael Longoria, star of Jersey Boys on Broadway, is releasing Catch A Wave, a new album celebrating the songs of The Beach Boys. Check out an exclusive first listen to Longoria's rendition of the classic song 'Good Vibrations.'. (more...)
Featured Broadway Stars in Marvel's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Series
by Josh Sharpe
Led by Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the second season of Daredevil: Born Again is now on Disney+, and we have put together a roundup of some of the top Broadway stars featured in the show.. (more...)

Tony Kushner to Direct THE NORMAL HEART 40th Anniversary Benefit Reading at The Public
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater will present a one-night-only reading of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart in honor of the groundbreaking play’s 40th anniversary. Tony Kushner will direct the benefit reading.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...
 

Jonathan Groff

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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"The hopes that make us happy
The hopes that don’t come true
And all the love there ever was:
I see this all in you."

- Once On This Island

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