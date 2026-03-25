THE LOST BOYS Launches Lottery and Rush Policies

The general rush and digital lottery policies have been announced for the new musical The Lost Boys which begins Broadway performances this Friday, March 27, 2026, at The Palace Theatre (160 W 47th Street). The Lost Boys opens on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Digital Lottery

The Lost Boys will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. A limited number of $45 tickets will be available for each performance. The lottery will open at 7am (ET) the day before each performance and close at 2pm (ET) that same day. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please click here.

In-Person Rush

A limited number of $45 in-person rush tickets will be available when The Palace Box Office opens at 10am (Tuesday–Saturday) and 12pm (Sunday, starting May 3rd). Tickets are subject to availability and may be partial view. There is a limit of two tickets per person.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters.

When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

The new musical The Lost Boys, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), a book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch (A Christmas Carol), music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography and aerial choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp, & The Rescues, and vocal arrangements by The Rescues.