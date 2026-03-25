Photos: Hanging with the Broadway-Bound Cast of TITANIQUE
Titanique stars Marla Mindelle, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Melissa Barrera, and more.
Titanique, the splash-hit musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is getting ready to begin its 16-week limited engagement on Broadway on March 26, 2026. Opening night is scheduled for April 12, and the production will run through July 12 at the St. James Theatre.
Before previews officially begin, check out photos as the cast met the press for the first time. Plus, view exclusive photos from inside the first sing-through.
The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.
Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tess Marshall, Constantine Rousouli, Polanco Jones, Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Brad Greer, Layton Williams and Sara Gallo
Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox and Layton Williams
Director Tye Blue
Choreographer Ellenore Scott
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle and Director Tye Blue
Choreographer Ellenore Scott and Director Tye Blue
Frankie Grande and Layton Williams
Frankie Grande and Layton Williams
Choreographer Ellenore Scott and Director Tye Blue
Associate Director Billie Akers-Tyers and Director Tye Blue
Associate Choreographer Jeffrey Gugliotti and Choreographer Ellenore Scott
Director Tye Blue, Deborah Cox and Jim Parsons
Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera
Producer Eva Price and Director Tye Blue
Frankie Grande, Melissa Barrera and Constantine Rousouli
John Riddle, Frankie Grande, Jim Parsons, Melissa Barrera, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue and Layton Williams
Associate Choreographer Jeffrey Gugliotti and Associate Director Billie Akers-Tyers
John Riddle, Melissa Barrera and Jim Parsons
Producer Eva Price and Frankie Grande
Jim Parsons, Frankie Grande and Deborah Cox
Tye Blue, Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox and Layton Williams
Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande and Constantine Rousouli
Director Tye Blue
Marla Mindelle and Deborah Cox
John Riddle and Constantine Rousouli
Jim Parsons and Marla Mindelle
Tess Marshall, Constantine Rousouli, Polanco Jones, Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Director Tye Blue, Jim Parsons, Choreographer Ellenore Scott, Deborah Cox, Brad Greer, Layton Williams and Sara Gallo