Photos: BROADWAY BACKWARDS Raises Record $1,223,681

Broadway Backwards marked its 20th anniversary with an evening of show-stopping performances, LGBTQ+ storytelling and record-breaking fundraising on March 23, 2026, at the Gershwin Theatre. The evening transformed beloved songs from the Broadway canon into bold, queer anthems that celebrate love, identity and community. See photos from the event here!

The show raised a record-breaking $1,223,681 to benefit Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. The one-night-only event was produced by Broadway Cares.

Jenn Colella hosted the sold-out evening, welcoming returning guests while ushering in a new generation of Broadway Backwards attendees. Colella led a cast of more than 100 performers and a 13-piece orchestra in the event’s 20th anniversary edition.

Jennifer Holliday performed “I Am What I Am” from La Cage aux Folles; Bradley Dean performed “Be Italian” from Nine; Hannah Cruz performed “Nobody Needs to Know” from The Last Five Years; Lauren Patten and Jenn Colella performed “The Next Ten Minutes” from The Last Five Years and more!

The cast of performers included Bernadette Peters, Leslie Uggams, Kate Baldwin, Dylan Mulvaney, Bobby Conte, Felicia Finley, Jeigh Madjus, John-Andrew Morrison, Wren Rivera, Alexandra Silber, Carson Stewart, Robyn Hurder, Andrew Rannells, Cady Huffman, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Brian Terrell Clark, Michael McElroy, Len Cariou, Nancy Dussault, Lea DeLaria and more.