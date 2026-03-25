Video: Jim Parsons Shares Excitement for TITANIQUE Character on LATE NIGHT





Beginning this Friday, Jim Parsons will be back on Broadway in the highly anticipated new production of Titanique. Last seen treading the boards in Our Town, Parsons jumped at the opportunity to play the character of Rose's mother in the show, even if he hadn't seen the off-Broadway run.

"I got an email that said... 'You've been offered the role of Ruth, Rose's mother.' I was like 'Tell them yes,' before I even read it," he shared during a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I have been itching to get back into [playing] a female character."

Parsons went on to remember his formative days as a young actor in Houston when he realized the freedom that came with playing feminine characters. He credits his friend Sam Hill, who gave Parsons opportunities to take on new and exciting roles.

"I wasn't out at the time and only through playing those roles did I realize what I could bring as an actor when I wasn't trying to hide the fact that I was gay, when I wasn't afraid of being looked at as effeminate," he explained. "It was like seeing the world in color, where I was like, 'Oh, I can never really go back now.'"

Watch the full interview with Parsons now. Titanique makes its much-anticipated Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement beginning March 26, 2026. Opening Night is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, and the production will run through July 12, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th Street).

The cast of Titanique stars Olivier & Lortel Award winner Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory,” Mother Play, Our Town) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film, “The Copenhagen Test”) as Rose DeWitt Bukater;multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox (The Wiz, The Bodyguard Musical) as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia) as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo (1776), Polanco Jones (The Wiz), and Kristina Leopold (SIX) are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall (Titanique Off-Broadway), Brad Greer (Titanique Off-Broadway), and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) round out the cast as understudies.

Titanique is a comedic send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion such as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." The show saw a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour) will direct the Broadway production, with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Titanique is produced on Broadway by Tony Award winner Eva Price (&Juliet, Liberation, Oklahoma!).

Joining Blue and Scott on the Broadway creative team are: Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; Scenic Designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Lucille Lortel Award-winning Costume Designer Alejo Vietti (Beautiful, Smash); Lighting Designer Paige Seber; Sound Designer Lawrence Schober; Drama Desk Award-winning Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Death Becomes Her); and Music Director Geoffrey Ko. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Off-Broadway, Titanique won seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle.