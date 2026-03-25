Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Will Join CHESS as 'Florence Vassy'

BroadwayWorld has just learned that multi-platinum singer, songwriter and actress Joanna "JoJo" Levesque will return to Broadway as “Florence Vassy” alongside Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher in the record-breaking new production of Chess beginning Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. A new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, September 13, 2026, marking the third extension for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess.

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque first rose to fame with the hits “Leave (Get Out)” and “Too Little Too Late,” becoming the youngest solo artist to top the Billboard Mainstream Top 40. Blending pop, R&B, and soul, she has continued evolving with acclaimed releases including Mad Love. and Good to Know, and won a 2020 Grammy for “Say So” with PJ Morton. She has also appeared on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical (also opposite Aaron Tveit) and originated the role of Tess in Working Girl at La Jolla Playhouse. JoJo has sold over 8 million albums worldwide, amassed more than 1 billion streams, and became a New York Times bestselling author in 2024 with her acclaimed memoir Over the Influence.

Chess currently stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (through Sunday, June 21, 2026) and Nicholas Christopher and features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia and Katie Webber.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), costume design by Tom Broecker (Call Me Izzy), lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design by John Shivers (Kinky Boots) and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Hell’s Kitchen). Johanna McKeon (Funny Girl) serves as Associate Director, Travis Waldschmidt (Hello, Dolly!) serves as Associate Choreographer and Music Direction is by Ian Weinberger (Hamilton). Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design are by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.