Daredevil is back. Led by Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the second season of Daredevil: Born Again sees our protagonist once again fighting for justice in the streets of New York City. With the Season 2 premiere of the MCU series now on Disney+, we have put together a list of some of the top Broadway stars featured in the show.

Daredevil: Born Again follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities who doubles as the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one: Daredevil himself. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, the series stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Hailing from Marvel Television, the eight-episode second season of Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ on March 24. New episodes arrive on the streamer every Tuesday.

Charlie Cox (Daredevil/Matt Murdoch)

Prior to his success playing Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox made his West End debut in 2008 in Harold Pinter's The Lover/The Collection. He appeared off-Broadway in Incognito at Manhattan Theatre Club, receiving a Lucille Lortel nomination for his performance. Cox made his Broadway debut in 2019 in the West End transfer of Harold Pinter's Betrayal.

Margarita Levieva (Heather Glenn)

Margarita Levieva made her Broadway debut in 2009 with the play Impressionism, appearing alongside Joan Allen, Jeremy Irons, and André DeShields. Later that same year, she starred in the world premiere of Daniel Goldfarb's The Retributionists at Playwrights Horizons.

Nikki M. James (Kirsten McDuffie)

Nikki M. James originated the role of Nabalungi in the hit musical The Book of Mormon, for which she received the Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Other Broadway credits include Ida B. Wells in Suffs (Tony nomination), Éponine in Les Misérables, and performances in All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

Arty Froushan (Buck Cashman)

Arty Froushan made his Broadway debut in Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, having first starred in the show in its premiere on the West End. Most recently, Froushan played the leading role of Patrick Bateman in the London revival of Rupert Goold’s musical American Psycho at the Almeida Theatre.

Andrew Polk (Judge Cooper)

Andrew Polk was most recently seen on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck. He previously appeared in The Band’s Visit. Other theater credits include Burning, Mouth To Mouth, The Accomplices (New Group, Drama Desk nomination), Walmartopia (Minetta Lane), The Green Zone (Lincoln Center), Flight (Lucille Lortel), Vick’s Boy (Rattlestick), among others.

Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / The Punisher)

Jon Bernthal is currently making his Broadway debut in Dog Day Afternoon, the new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis. He most recently started the Ojai Theatre Festival, where he produced and starred in a production of Martyna Majok’s Ironbound, opposite Marin Ireland. Bernthal also starred in Rogue Machine Theatre’s production of Small Engine Repair (Ovation Award nomination), which had its New York premiere at MCC in 2013. A classically trained actor, Bernthal has appeared in 30 theatrical productions.

John Benjamin Hickey (District Attorney Hochberg)

John Benjamin Hickey won the 2011 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play and a Drama Desk Award for his performance in The Normal Heart. His other credits include Mary Stuart, The Crucible, Cabaret, and Love! Valour! Compassion! for which he won an Obie Award. He received a second Tony nomination for his performance in The Inheritance and made his Broadway directorial debut with Plaza Suite.

Annie Parisse (Ariana)

Annie Parisse has appeared on Broadway in Prelude to a Kiss and Clybourne Park. She was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance in an off-Broadway production of Anne Washburn's The Internationalist. She is also known for playing Alexandra Borgia on Law & Order.

Lili Taylor (Governor Marge McCaffrey)

Lili Taylor's Broadway credits include Three Sisters and Marvin's Room and off- Broadway in The Library, Mourning Becomes Electra, Aunt Dan and Lemon (Obie), Landscape of the Body, Dead Eye Boy (Drama Desk Nomination), Avenue Boys, What Did He See, Love Talker, Fun, Mud.

Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden