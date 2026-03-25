Photos: Richard Kind Returns to THE PRODUCERS in the West End

A first look at Richard Kind in the major West End revival of The Producers at the Garrick Theatre has been revealed. Kind will star in the role of Max Bialystock for seven weeks only, taking over the role from Andy Nyman (who is set to return on Monday 11 May). See photos below.

Richard returns to the role following his performances on Broadway in 2004 – succeeding Nathan Lane – and later reprising the role in the 2012 Hollywood Bowl production.

With a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the production is directed by Patrick Marber. The show transferred from the Menier Chocolate Factory following its acclaimed, sold-out run in late 2024.

Richard Kind returns to the London stage to play Max Bialystock, having previously appeared as Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls at the Phoenix Theatre. His other theatre credits include The Big Knife (Todd Haimes Theatre, NYC - Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee), The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife (Ethel Barrymore Theatre, NYC), Candide (Lincoln Center, NYC), Bounce (Kennedy Center, Washington D.C.), and All In: Comedy About Love (Hudson Theatre, NYC).

His television credits include Mad About You (as series regular Dr. Mark Devanow), Spin City (as series regular Paul Lassiter), Only Murders in the Building (as series regular Vince Fish), Curb Your Enthusiasm, East New York, and The Watcher; and his voice work for television includes, Summer Camp Island, Big Mouth, and American Dad!. His film credits include Argo, A Serious Man, The Visitor, The Station Agent, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Obvious Child, Auggie, Andover, All We Had, and The Lennon Report. His voice work for film includes A Bug’s Life, Inside Out, Cars, and Toy Story 3. He also appears in Netflix’s live talk show John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA.