Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 28, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 30

Mary Jane closes on Broadway

Appropriate closes on Broadway

A Beautiful Noise closes on Broadway

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Sets Broadway Opening For April 2025

by Stephi Wild

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical has set its Broadway dates! The new musical will open on Broadway in April 2025 at a Shubert theatre to be announced. Learn more about the musical here!. (more...)

LEFT ON TENTH Sets Broadway Theater and Dates; Watch a New Trailer Featuring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher

by Stephi Wild

Left on Tenth has set its Broadway dates and theater! Learn more about when and where you can catch the show here!. (more...)

Exclusive: THE WIZ Cast Eases On Down to Broadway Sessions

by Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned with cast members from The Wiz, now running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Reveals Schedule for 'Emcee' & 'Sally Bowles' Alternates

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre has revealed performance schedule for the alternates playing the roles of the ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ through the end of August.. (more...)

Jeannette Bayardelle Joins the Cast of & JULIET on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will join the company of & Juliet on Broadway as ‘Angélique’. She will begin performances on Saturday, June 29, 2024.. (more...)

STUDIO 54 THE MUSICAL in Development for Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron are developing Studio 54 The Musical, a new work with a book by Chad Hodge and music by the greatest disco artists of all-time. Learn more!. (more...)

Layoffs Hit Playwrights Horizons, Off-Broadway Birthplace Of Broadway Hit STEREOPHONIC

by Joey Sims

Off-Broadway new work hub Playwrights Horizons, coming off a celebrated 2023-24 season which launched the Tony Award-winning Best Play Stereophonic and an off-Broadway commercial transfer of hit musical Teeth, last week laid off 5 full-time staffers and instituted a number of cost reduction measures. . (more...)

Evan Cabnet Appointed Artistic Director of Second Stage

by Stephi Wild

The Board of Trustees of Second Stage Theater have announced that Evan Cabnet, currently Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater’s LCT3, will be Second Stage Theater’s new Artistic Director.. (more...)

Grant Gustin Will Depart WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on September 1

by Stephi Wild

Grant Gustin will play his final performance as 'Jacob Jankowski' in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. . (more...)

