Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 28, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, June 30
|
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Sets Broadway Opening For April 2025
|
LEFT ON TENTH Sets Broadway Theater and Dates; Watch a New Trailer Featuring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher
Exclusive: THE WIZ Cast Eases On Down to Broadway Sessions
by Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned with cast members from The Wiz, now running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Reveals Schedule for 'Emcee' & 'Sally Bowles' Alternates
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre has revealed performance schedule for the alternates playing the roles of the ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ through the end of August.. (more...)
Jeannette Bayardelle Joins the Cast of & JULIET on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will join the company of & Juliet on Broadway as ‘Angélique’. She will begin performances on Saturday, June 29, 2024.. (more...)
STUDIO 54 THE MUSICAL in Development for Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron are developing Studio 54 The Musical, a new work with a book by Chad Hodge and music by the greatest disco artists of all-time. Learn more!. (more...)
Layoffs Hit Playwrights Horizons, Off-Broadway Birthplace Of Broadway Hit STEREOPHONIC
by Joey Sims
Off-Broadway new work hub Playwrights Horizons, coming off a celebrated 2023-24 season which launched the Tony Award-winning Best Play Stereophonic and an off-Broadway commercial transfer of hit musical Teeth, last week laid off 5 full-time staffers and instituted a number of cost reduction measures. . (more...)
Evan Cabnet Appointed Artistic Director of Second Stage
by Stephi Wild
The Board of Trustees of Second Stage Theater have announced that Evan Cabnet, currently Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater’s LCT3, will be Second Stage Theater’s new Artistic Director.. (more...)
Grant Gustin Will Depart WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on September 1
by Stephi Wild
Grant Gustin will play his final performance as 'Jacob Jankowski' in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. . (more...)
|
