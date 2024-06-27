BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Sets Broadway Opening For April 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical has set its Broadway dates! The new musical will open on Broadway in April 2025 at a Shubert theatre to be announced following a critically acclaimed engagement in Chicago last year.

Tony Award®-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Animated Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy® Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award®-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award®-winning book writer Bob Martin.

Casting for the Broadway production of BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical will be announced soon.

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell said, "Creating BOOP! with David, Susan and Bob and premiering in Chicago last holiday season was a gift to all of us and our entire family. I can't wait to bring Betty home to Broadway next Spring."

Betty Boop, that sassy-sweet champion of empowerment, that spit-curled icon of joy, that songstress of strength, comes alive in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, the new Broadway musical comedy extravaganza.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical includes David Rockwell, set design; Gregg Barnes, costumes; Philip S. Rosenberg, lighting; Gareth Owen, sound design; Finn Ross, projection design; Sabana Majeed, hair and wig design; Michael Clifton, makeup design; Skylar Fox, illusions design; The Huber Marionettes, marionette design; Daryl Waters, music supervision and arrangements; Doug Besterman, Orchestrations; Zane Mark, dance music arrangements; and Andrew Resnick, music direction and additional arrangements. Casting is by Tara Rubin.

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre November 19 through December 24, 2023, opening December 6, 2023. Check out what the critics had to say.