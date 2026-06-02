Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 2, 2026- Meet Tony Nominees Ali Louis Bourzgui and Betsy Aidem and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on yesterday's top stories.
We have plenty to cover today! Learn what's next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre following recent developments. Hear from 2026 Tony nominee Ali Louis Bourzgui about what his nomination means this season, and get insight from Tony nominee Betsy Aidem on creating theater by women. On the industry front, check out updates on the Kennedy Center transfer, Concord Theatricals' acquisition of SMASH licensing rights, and Broadway's record-breaking box office season. Plus, don't miss Queen Latifah leading a Chicago tribute at the Tony Awards and so much more theater news, videos, and photos!
|Coming Up
Sunday, June 7
Fallen Angels closes on Broadway
The 2026 Tony Awards!
|The Front Page
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What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre?
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.
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Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Says That Seeing This Season's Shows Makes His Nomination Mean Even More
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Award nominee Ali Louis Bourzgui chats more about the community that helped him get here, why this cast and creative team is so special, and so much more.
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Video: Betsy Aidem Was Proud to Star in a Play About Women, Made by Women
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Awards nominee Betsy Aidem chats more about the risks the producers took on Liberation, why theatre is so important, and so much more.
|Must Watch
| Video: GALILEO Trailer Featuring Raúl Esparza and the Voice of Neil deGrasse Tyson
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming Broadway production of Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Noah Henry Sings 'Maria' in WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Noah Henry as Tony singing 'Maria' in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of West Side Story! The production will continue at Paper Mill through June.. . (more...)
| Video: TWO STRANGERS Performs Showcase at The New York Public Library
by Josh Sharpe
The 8-time Tony Award-nominated musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) visited The New York Public Library for a special showcase as part of Studio40's Ghostlight Concerts. Watch the live performance now. . (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan visit SIX THE MUSICAL on Broadway
Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Makes Guest DJ Appearance at CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Photos: Men of Broadway Celebrate LIBERATION at Cocktail Party
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Following the decision of Judge Christopher R. Cooper to remove President Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center, Trump has released a statement transferring responsibility of the Kennedy Center back to Congress. . (more...)
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for SMASH
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Rick Elice and Bob Martin’s Smash, a musical about a musical about Marilyn.. (more...)
Broadway Producers to Deconstruct Tony Awards Campaign Strategy at NYC Panel
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winning producer Kenneth Willman and ATA Executive Director Jessica Jennings will lead an insider panel at The Penn Club of New York, examining Broadway capitalization, investment, and the anatomy of a Tony campaign.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Kennedy Center Ruling, Broadway's Record Season & New York's $150M Tax Credit Boost
by Alex Freeman
On the legal and legislative front, a federal judge ordered the removal of President Trump's name from the Kennedy Center and temporarily blocked its planned closure, while New York State added $150 million to its theatrical production tax credit program. Broadway closed out its 2025–2026 season with a new all-time box office record of $1.91 billion, and the Broadway League and Actors' Equity announced a new audition initiative called LEAP.. (more...)
Flat Rock Playhouse Receives $40,000 Grant to Improve Theater Infrastructure
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Flat Rock Playhouse has been awarded a grant of $40,000 by the Community Foundation of Henderson County. The project will help ensure a safe, comfortable environment for hundreds of students, artists, staff, and more. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about Robert Monatno's Small, now officially open Off-Broadway at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Read the Review Roundup here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN at Ars Nova
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about And Then The Rodeo Burned Down at Ars Nova, the first Off-Broadway production of playwriting and performing duo Xhloe and Natasha. Read BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in June 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
TAPA Reveals 2026 Dora Mavor Moore Award Nominations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) today revealed all nominations for the 46th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards. This year’s Doras celebrate 221 nominations across 44 gender-inclusive award categories.. (more...)
Tickets on Sale For IT'S A SIN Live UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
Rambert's stage adaptation of IT'S A SIN, with Russell T Davies, Pet Shop Boys, and Glyn Fussell as executive producers, is set to tour the UK, premiering in Manchester before visiting venues nationwide.. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: June 2026
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a star-studded comedy, a critically acclaimed thriller, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
RENT 30th Anniversary Concert to Offer Livestream After Tickets Sell Out
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tickets for Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert sold out in minutes and a livestream option will now be available for fans around the world to tune in to the gala celebration.. (more...)
Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht, and Jeremy Shamos Will Lead AWAKE AND SING! Broadway Revival
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club will produce a new production of Clifford Odets’ landmark 1935 drama Awake and Sing!, led by Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht, and Jeremy Shamos. Learn more here!. (more...)
Rosamund Pike Calls Out Audience Member For Texting During INTER ALIA in London
by Stephi Wild
Rosamund Pike recently called out an audience member on stage for texting during a performance of Inter Alia. Find out what happened and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Audience Member Joins Orchestra For LA LA LAND IN CONCERT in Sydney After Performer Falls Ill
by Stephi Wild
A special moment took place in Sydney this weekend when an audience member took the stage to join the orchestra during the opening night performance of Justin Hurwitz’s La La Land in Concert at the Darling Harbour Theatre.. (more...)
Queen Latifah Will Lead CHICAGO Tribute Performance at the Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
Queen Latifah will lead a special tribute performance to the musical Chicago, celebrating the show's 30 years on Broadway, at this year's Tony Awards. Learn more here!. (more...)
Relive 10 of the Most Emotional Acceptance Speeches in Tony Awards History
by Michael Gioia
Grab a tissue — these Tony Awards speeches may make you teary-eyed!. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Norm Lewis
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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