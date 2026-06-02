Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 2, 2026- Meet Tony Nominees Ali Louis Bourzgui and Betsy Aidem and More

Photos: Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan visit SIX THE MUSICAL on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan recently paid a visit to Six the Musical on Broadway. Following the performance, the trio posed with members of the cast, including Dylan Mulvaney, as well as the other queens. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Makes Guest DJ Appearance at CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

by Bruce Glikas

DJ WEBZ aka Andrew Lloyd Webber made a guest appearance in the DJ booth alongside original CATS star Ken Ard, who portrays DJ Griddlebone in the production of Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Check out photos here!. (more...)