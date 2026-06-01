RENT 30th Anniversary Concert to Offer Livestream After Tickets Sell Out

Tickets for Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert sold out in minutes and a livestream option will now be available for fans around the world to tune in to the gala celebration.

The one-night-only concert performance of the full show will take place Monday, October 26, at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Livestream tickets are available now for $30 at http://broadwaycares.org/rent30. The livestream is produced in collaboration with The League of Live Stream Theater.

Information about a limited number of special lottery tickets for the live performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre will be announced later this summer.

Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert will revive Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical in a gala concert celebration marking 30 years since the groundbreaking musical changed Broadway forever. The evening will feature members of the original cast alongside a bevy of special guests. Performers will be announced this summer.