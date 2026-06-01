Photos: Taraji P. Henson, Ayo Edebiri and More Attend the 5th Annual BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY AWARDS

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This afternoon, Black Women on Broadway (BWOB) held its fifth annual awards celebration honoring four exceptional women - Debra Martin Chase, Whitney White, Alana Raquel Bowers, And Destiny Lilly - whose artistry, leadership, and legacy have continued to shape and inspire the Broadway community. Check out photos from inside the event.

BWOB Co-Founders, Jocelyn Bioh, Danielle Brooks, and Amber Iman kicked off the ceremony welcoming guests to the Fifth Annual Black Women on Broadway Awards. The program began with acclaimed actress Taraji P. Henson, who presented longtime friend and Obie and Tony Award nominated director, writer, and performer Whitney White with the Kathy A. Perkins Behind The Curtain Award, which recognizes an artist whose work backstage shines brightest on stage. As the program continued, Emmy-Award winning actress and star of Broadway production, Proof, Ayo Edebiri presented Alana Raquel Bowers with the Florence Mills Shining Star Award, which recognizes an early-career talent – or a rising artist whose brilliance is just beginning to be widely seen. Afterwards, casting director Crysilyn Childs presented Destiny Lilly with the Special Citation Trailblazer Award, for her incredible work as a casting director. To round out the afternoon, Debra Martin Chase was presented with the Audra McDonald Legacy Award by Tony Award winning actress and producer LaChanze. The award recognizes an artist who has a storied career and significant theatre achievements.

“As we celebrate the fifth year of the Black Women on Broadway Awards, we are incredibly proud of how this community and celebration have continued to grow. What began as a way to honor and uplift Black women in theater has become a powerful space for recognition, connection, and celebration across the industry,” said co-founders Danielle Brooks, Amber Iman, and Jocelyn Bioh. “It was an absolute honor to present Debra Martin Chase, Whitney White, Alana Raquel Bowers, and Destiny Lilly today. This milestone year is especially meaningful as we see the impact of BWOB come to life with this ceremony each year and we’re excited to continue building on this legacy as we continue to uplift and honor Black women on and off the stage.”

The event was attended by over 200 artists, advocates, and industry leaders, who came together to support and celebrate the organization’s mission to honor the achievements and amplify the voices of Black women in the theater industry including: Aisha Jackson, Amber Gray, Anika Noni Rose, Ayo Edebiri, Eboni Nichols, Irene Gandy, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Juliana Canfield, Kara Young, Khaila Wilcoxon, LaChanze, Lena Waithe, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Melba Wilson, Naturi Naughton, Patricia McGregor, Qween Jean, Solea Pfeiffer, Taraji P. Henson, Tonya Pinkins among many other current Broadway cast members, producers, directors, casting directors, set designers, lighting designers, choreographers, hair and makeup artists, stage managers, playwrights, and more.

This year’s BWOB Awards Celebration was supported by Seven Daughters Wines, founded by actress Taraji P. Henson.

The Black Women on Broadway Awards is an annual celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements and amplifying the voices of Black women in the theater industry who work across all creative lines. The ceremony brings together artists, advocates, and industry leaders to recognize brilliance, foster community through free mentorship and fellowship programs, and inspire the next generation of theatrical storytellers. The BWOB Awards has grown to be a huge success, expanding their invite list each year. The awards have grown from a modest 75 women in 2022, to inviting over 200 women last year at the 2025 awards. Now in its fifth year, their list has close to 600 Black women from the 2025-2026 season - the highest of any season since they have started keeping a record. The organization held their debut event in June 2020 and is led by Oscar and Tony nominee Danielle Brooks, Tony nominee Amber Iman and Tony nominee Jocelyn Bioh.

ABOUT THE BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY AWARDS

Founded in 2020 by Tony nominees Amber Iman, Danielle Brooks and Jocelyn Bioh, the organization seeks to serve and celebrate the accomplishments of Black women in theatre through mentorship and fellowship opportunities. Our flagship event, the annual Black Women on Broadway Awards celebration honors women who have worked in NYC theatre each season. From on to off Broadway, on the stage or behind the scenes, we seek to uplift seasoned professionals and mentor early career artists. Together, we hope to build community and inspire a new generation of artists to work across our industry and we need your help.

In addition to the BWOB Awards, Black Women on Broadway also hosts the series The Black Women on Broadway Roundtables, released bi-annually online. In the Fall, Black Women on Broadway will be launching the Black Women on Broadway Reading Series, a weeklong developmental workshop reading for an early career Black WomXn playwright. Black Women on Broadway will also continue to produce workshop and mentorship events including writing, audition, producing, financial and wellness workshops as well as mentorship events for early career artists across all theatre mediums.

Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Black Women on Broadway