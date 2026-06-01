Video: GALILEO Trailer Featuring Raúl Esparza and the Voice of Neil deGrasse Tyson





An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming Broadway production of Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei. The trailer shows Raúl Esparza, who will star in the musical, and features the voice of Neil deGrasse Tyson. Check out the video here!

Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza will star in the title role marking his first Broadway appearance in more than 13 years, alongside Jeremy Kushnier and Tony Award nominee Joy Woods. Performances begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday evening, December 6. Tickets will be on sale through May 30, 2027.

The creative team for Galileo will include Brian Usifer (Music Supervision & Orchestrations), Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Susan Hilferty (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), and Ethan Tobman (Video & Projection Design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA. Aurora Productions is the Production Manager, and ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager.

Galileo is a new musical about maverick scientist Galileo Galilei. When he makes astronomical discoveries that revolutionize humanity’s understanding of the universe, he must defend his findings before the most powerful religious institution in the world. Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it was developed prior to Broadway. Check out photos from the pre-Broadway run.