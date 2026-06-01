Queen Latifah Will Lead CHICAGO Tribute Performance at the Tony Awards

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Queen Latifah will lead a special tribute performance to the musical Chicago, celebrating the show's 30 years on Broadway, at this year's Tony Awards. Queen Latifah, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Matron Mama Morton in the film adaptation of Chicago, will join Tony Awards host P!NK, as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Mulvaney, and more for the performance

The Tony Awards will also feature performances from The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.

As previously announced, the entire original cast of The Book of Mormon, including Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells and Rory O’Malley and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, will take the stage to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. The performance will be introduced by Tony Award winners Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).

Prior to the broadcast, Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – a global leader in free streaming television – beginning Sunday, June 7 at 6:35-8:00 PM, ET/3:35-5:00 PM, PT. The two stage-and-screen icons will kick off Broadway’s biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the exciting pre-show telecast.

See the full list of Tony nominees HERE!

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording. Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.