Video: Noah Henry Sings 'Maria' in WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse

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You can now get a first look at Noah Henry as Tony singing 'Maria' in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of West Side Story!

Noah Henry stars alongside Sarah-Anne Martinez as Maria, Mikaela Secada as Anita, Antony Sanchez as Bernardo, Sean Harrison Jones as Riff, Hugo Pizano Orozco as Chino, Nick Alvino as Action, Stuart Zagnit as Doc, Adam Monley as Schrank, and Adam Kozlowski as Krupke.

With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Arthur Laurents, this unforgettable classic captures the passion of first love and the heartbreak of a world divided, featuring the original choreography of Jerome Robbins. The run continues through June 28 at Paper Mill Playhouse.