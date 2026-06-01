Video: Betsy Aidem Was Proud to Star in a Play About Women, Made by Women

Just two years ago, Betsy Aidem was a Tony nominee for her performance in Prayer for the French Republic. Now she is back for seconds for her equally poignant performance in this season's Liberation. She is quick to admit that she is particularly proud of the company of actors she shared the stage with eight times a week.

"I think you can fall into a story with people that you don't have 18 references of them on the big screen and outsized, 100 by 100 foot sense of. [Liberation audiences] were seeing real people that you are being introduced to for the first time," she told BroadwayWorld. "And that's the power of theater acting, I think."

Watch in this video as Betsy chats more about the risks the producers took on Liberation, why theatre is so important, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.