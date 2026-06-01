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Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Says That Seeing This Season's Shows Makes His Nomination Mean Even More

Ali Louis Bourzgui is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

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When it comes to the 2025/26 Broadway season, first time Tony nominee and star of The Lost Boys Ali Louis Bourzgui might just be its ultimate fan.

"I saw every single play and musical that happened before I started rehearsals. There's still a few that I haven't been able to see since we got into tech, but I saw Titanique on Sunday," he told BroadwayWorld. "I made the choice to just be the biggest fan and supporter of everyone else in this room and it just makes being here so much more fun because...  it makes the community aspect such a real thing. I'm part of this this amazing community of people!"

Watch in this video as Ali chats more about the friends and family that helped him get here, why this cast and creative team is so special, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Revival of a Play - Top 3
1. Death of a Salesman
31.3% of votes
2. Every Brilliant Thing
26.7% of votes
3. Oedipus
8.4% of votes

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