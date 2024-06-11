Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Sunday, June 16
The 2024 Tony Awards
Mother Play closes on Broadway
Uncle Vanya closes on Broadway

MCNEAL Starring Robert Downey, Jr., FLOYD COLLINS, and More Set For Lincoln Center's 2024-25 Broadway Season
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater has announced its 2024-2025 season of productions, including Robert Downey, Jr.'s Broadway debut, the Broadway premiere of Adam Guettel and Tina Landau's Floyd Collins, and more.. (more...)

2024 Drama Desk Awards Winners- The Full List
by Nicole Rosky
The best of Broadway and off-Broadway caame togehter for the 68th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which were held at The Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. See who took home the night's prizes.

Video: Sky Lakota-Lynch Unpacks His 'Crazy, Surreal' Nomination
by Joey Mervis
In this video, watch as Tony nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch chats about his the importance of The Outsiders story, why being nominated means so much to him, and so much more. . (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: First Look at Ephraim Sykes, Christian Borle, Krysta Rodriguez, and More in BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center
by Stephi Wild
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is now presenting the Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie. Check out all new photos here!. (more...

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
 Titanic is sailing into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out photos of the company meeting the press here!. (more...)

Kelli O'Hara, Paulo Szot & Morę to Lead SOUTH PACIFIC Reunion Concert at Lincoln Center Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bartlett Sher will direct a one-night-only reunion concert of LCT’s Tony Award-winning 2008 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacificas part of Lincoln Center Theater's 2024-2025 season. Learn more!. (more...

Full Cast Set For The National Tour Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
by Stephi Wild
The national tour cast for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has been announced. The production will feature a talented ensemble bringing the magical world of Harry Potter to life on stage across the country.. (more...

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Recoups on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The revival of Henrik Ibsen’s masterwork An Enemy of the People, adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, has recouped its $5.5 million capitalization. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Idina Menzel Performs 'New York, New York' at Belmont Stakes Day
by Stephi Wild
Idina Menzel took the stage this past weekend in Belmont to headline Belmont Stakes Day. She performed 'New York, New York' ahead of the Post Parade at the event which was held on June 8th at the Saratoga Race Course. Watch the video here!. (more...

Video: Cynthia Erivo Joins Ben Platt to Perform 'Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again'
by Stephi Wild
Yesterday's special guest at Ben Platt: Live at the Palace was Cynthia Erivo! The Broadway star, and star of the upcoming Wicked film, joined Platt onstage for a rendition of 'Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again'. Check out video clips here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Is there anybody here it doesn't suck to be?"

- Avenue Q



