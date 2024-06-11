Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 11, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, June 16

The 2024 Tony Awards

Mother Play closes on Broadway

Uncle Vanya closes on Broadway

MCNEAL Starring Robert Downey, Jr., FLOYD COLLINS, and More Set For Lincoln Center's 2024-25 Broadway Season

by Stephi Wild

Lincoln Center Theater has announced its 2024-2025 season of productions, including Robert Downey, Jr.'s Broadway debut, the Broadway premiere of Adam Guettel and Tina Landau's Floyd Collins, and more.. (more...)

2024 Drama Desk Awards Winners- The Full List

by Nicole Rosky

The best of Broadway and off-Broadway caame togehter for the 68th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which were held at The Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. See who took home the night's prizes.

Video: Sky Lakota-Lynch Unpacks His 'Crazy, Surreal' Nomination

by Joey Mervis

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch chats about his the importance of The Outsiders story, why being nominated means so much to him, and so much more. . (more...)

Photos: First Look at Ephraim Sykes, Christian Borle, Krysta Rodriguez, and More in BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center

by Stephi Wild

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is now presenting the Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie. Check out all new photos here!. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of Encores! TITANIC Meets the Press

by Bruce Glikas

Titanic is sailing into New York City Center, closing the Encores! season this month. Check out photos of the company meeting the press here!. (more...)

Kelli O'Hara, Paulo Szot & Morę to Lead SOUTH PACIFIC Reunion Concert at Lincoln Center Theater

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Bartlett Sher will direct a one-night-only reunion concert of LCT’s Tony Award-winning 2008 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacificas part of Lincoln Center Theater's 2024-2025 season. Learn more!. (more...)

Full Cast Set For The National Tour Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

by Stephi Wild

The national tour cast for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has been announced. The production will feature a talented ensemble bringing the magical world of Harry Potter to life on stage across the country.. (more...)

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Recoups on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The revival of Henrik Ibsen’s masterwork An Enemy of the People, adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, has recouped its $5.5 million capitalization. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Idina Menzel Performs 'New York, New York' at Belmont Stakes Day

by Stephi Wild

Idina Menzel took the stage this past weekend in Belmont to headline Belmont Stakes Day. She performed 'New York, New York' ahead of the Post Parade at the event which was held on June 8th at the Saratoga Race Course. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: Cynthia Erivo Joins Ben Platt to Perform 'Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again'

by Stephi Wild

Yesterday's special guest at Ben Platt: Live at the Palace was Cynthia Erivo! The Broadway star, and star of the upcoming Wicked film, joined Platt onstage for a rendition of 'Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again'. Check out video clips here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!