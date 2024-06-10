Kelli O'Hara, Paulo Szot & Morę to Lead SOUTH PACIFIC Reunion Concert at Lincoln Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, December 9, Bartlett Sher will direct a one-night-only reunion concert of LCT’s Tony Award-winning 2008 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacificas part of Lincoln Center Theater's 2024-2025 season.

The concert will star original cast members Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot, Matthew Morrison, Danny Burstein, Loretta Ables Sayre, Sean Cullen, Victor Hawks, Li Jun Li, Skip Sudduth, and Noah Weisberg, and additional cast members to be announced.

The concert will take place on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater, followed by a cocktail party with the South Pacific company at the Metropolitan Opera House. The evening will support Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs. 2024 marks the 75thanniversary of the musical.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. Set on a tropical island during World War II, the musical tells the sweeping romantic story of two couples - US Navy nurse Nellie Forbush and French plantation owner Emile de Becque and Navy Airman Joe Cable and a young local native girl Liat - and how their happiness is threatened by the realities of the war and by their own prejudices.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus