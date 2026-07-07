Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, Broadway!
Welcome back, theatre lovers! We've got a packed week ahead with exciting casting news, stunning production photos, and special performances. Meg Stalter makes her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!, while Jennifer Nettles' new musical premieres and Sherie Rene Scott joins The Rocky Horror Show. Plus, catch videos of Mariska Hargitay's final bow and Just in Time at A Capitol Fourth. Read on for all the latest from stage and screen!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, July 12
Dog Day Afternoon closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: First Look at Meg Stalter in OH, MARY! on Broadway
Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi will join the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway. “Hacks” Breakout Star Stalter makes her Broadway debut as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’. See photos!
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Photos: Jennifer Nettles' GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO
You can now get a first look at production photos of the world premiere of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, written by and starring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles.
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Photos: Sherie Rene Scott as 'Magenta' in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Sherie Rene Scott has joined Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Sam Pinkleton as Magenta. You can now get a first look at Sherie Rene Scott in character here!
|Must Watch
|Video: Mariska Hargitay Takes Final Bow in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on Broadway
by Michael Major
Mariska Hargitay took her final bow in Every Brilliant Thing, watch a video of her final bow. She was also joined onstage by her husband, Peter Hermann, who joined her in the performance.. (more...)
|Video: JUST IN TIME Cast Performs Medley on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH
by Josh Sharpe
The Broadway cast of Just in Time took the stage to perform at the 2026 edition of A Capitol Fourth, which took place at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3, in celebration of the 250th Independence Day weekend. Watch the medley performance now.. (more...)
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Video: Watch Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren & More Perform at America 250 Special
Video: Kara Young and Kerry Washington Preview THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Video: Maya Rudolph & Cheyenne Jackson Take Final Bows in OH, MARY! on Broadway
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Ben Platt and More in Rehearsal For MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET
Photos: Kerry Washington Visits JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Syracuse Stage's current artistic director Robert Hupp will retire after a decade of leading the region’s premier professional theatre. He will step down at the completion of the 2026/2027 season after programming the 2027/2028 season.. (more...)
LAUREL CANYON 1979 to Receive Industry Reading by Irene Collective in NYC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Irene Collective will present a staged industry reading of Laurel Canyon 1979, a new play by Grace Caroline Curley, at Houghton Hall in New York City. The cast includes Meg MacCary, Doug Chapman, and Nicole Chaffin, directed by Jaclyn Bethany.. (more...)
London Acting Coach Giles Foreman to Lead Advanced Scene Study Workshop in NYC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Giles Foreman, founder of the Giles Foreman Centre for Acting and coach on Netflix productions including The Empress and Freud, will lead a four-day Advanced Scene Study Workshop in Midtown Manhattan for professional actors and advanced students.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the full cast for Disney's NEWSIES, with Jack Roden leading as Jack Kelly. The Tony Award-winning musical returns to Forest Park for the first time since 2017.. (more...)
Maren Morris Reveals She Wants to Write For Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Country star Maren Morris has revealed that she has her sights set on Broadway. She will be taking a step back from touring soon and focus on songwriting and time with her son.. (more...)
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Union Avenue Opera
by Steve Callahan
The Union Avenue Opera gives us brilliant voices in an intimate space. It’s done that for thirty-two years now. Their current production is an enormously gratifying Fiddler on the Roof. . (more...)
THE FANTASTICKS on Broadway Sets Full Design and Music Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Second Stage has revealed the full design and music team for the upcoming Broadway production of The Fantasticks. Tickets to the production are on sale this week.. (more...)
Ben Jacoby and Tony Yazbeck to Star in CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the complete cast for City of Angels, featuring a book by Larry Gelbert, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel, directed by Hunter Foster.. (more...)
Josh Gad Joins the Cast of OCEAN'S 11 Prequel Film
by Stephi Wild
Stage and screen star Josh Gad has joined the cast of the forthcoming 'Ocean's 11' prequel film. The cast will be led by Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper. Gad's role is reportedly a significant one, although no further details have been revealed.. (more...)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Celebrate Fifth Annual 'Shark Week'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
“Shark Week” will return to The Play That Goes Wrong for a fifth consecutive year at New World Stages. Learn how to purchase $39 tickets to Shark Week performances.. (more...)
Listen: Elaine Paige Shares Sting Cover 'August Winds'
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway and West End alum Elaine Paige has released the second track, ‘August Winds’, from her upcoming new album ‘Miscellaneous Paige’, and the album’s only musical theatre song. Listen to it now.. (more...)
Review: THE LADYBOYS OF BANGKOK: FULL MOON, Sabai Pavilion
by Franco Milazzo
Twenty-eight years ago, The Ladyboys of Bangkok made a brief appearance at what was then the Queen's Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue (now the Sondheim, which has committed itself to Les Misérables with a fervour that makes Swifties look fickle). Now the company has finally brought its full touring operation to London. The Sabai Pavilion — a vast pink tent pitched on Shepherd's Bush Green, fragrant with pad thai and ambition — houses what the company bills as its official London debut: a two-hour kathoey cabaret revue now in its twenty-sixth year of nine-month UK tours.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Paulo Szot
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Summer dreams ripped at the seams