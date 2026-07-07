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Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Featured Topic WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD More Coverage Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Good Morning, Broadway!

Welcome back, theatre lovers! We've got a packed week ahead with exciting casting news, stunning production photos, and special performances. Meg Stalter makes her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!, while Jennifer Nettles' new musical premieres and Sherie Rene Scott joins The Rocky Horror Show. Plus, catch videos of Mariska Hargitay's final bow and Just in Time at A Capitol Fourth. Read on for all the latest from stage and screen!

But first...

Coming Up

Sunday, July 12
Dog Day Afternoon closes on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More Image
Photos: First Look at Meg Stalter in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi will join the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway. “Hacks” Breakout Star Stalter makes her Broadway debut as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’. See photos!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More Image
Photos: Jennifer Nettles' GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO

You can now get a first look at production photos of the world premiere of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, written by and starring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More Image
Photos: Sherie Rene Scott as 'Magenta' in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Sherie Rene Scott has joined Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Sam Pinkleton as Magenta. You can now get a first look at Sherie Rene Scott in character here!

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Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More ImageVideo: Mariska Hargitay Takes Final Bow in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on Broadway
by Michael Major
Mariska Hargitay took her final bow in Every Brilliant Thing, watch a video of her final bow. She was also joined onstage by her husband, Peter Hermann, who joined her in the performance.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More ImageVideo: JUST IN TIME Cast Performs Medley on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH
by Josh Sharpe
The Broadway cast of Just in Time took the stage to perform at the 2026 edition of A Capitol Fourth, which took place at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3, in celebration of the 250th Independence Day weekend. Watch the medley performance now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More ImageVideo: Watch Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren & More Perform at America 250 Special
by Josh Sharpe
Tony winners Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren, and Michael Feinstein all gathered to perform this past weekend in America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together. Watch the full special now.. (more...)

Video: Kara Young and Kerry Washington Preview THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
Two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young and Emmy winner Kerry Washington joined Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the new production of The Whoopi Monologues, the influential show from Whoopi Goldberg. Watch the conversation.. (more...)

Video: Maya Rudolph & Cheyenne Jackson Take Final Bows in OH, MARY! on Broadway
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Maya Rudolph and Cheyenne Jackson taking their final bows in Oh, Mary! on Broadway on Sunday night. The pair, who joined the production in April, had their final performance at the Lyceum Theatre after a sold-out run.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More ImagePhotos: Ben Platt and More in Rehearsal For MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from rehearsal for the UK premiere of Midnight at The Never Get, starring Ben Platt. Learn more about the show and check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Kerry Washington Visits JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
by Bruce Glikas
Kerry Washington, who is getting ready to star in The Whoopi Monologues off-Broadway, recently paid a visit to Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway. Following the performance, she posed with members of the cast, including  Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer.' Check out photos here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Bob Hupp to Retire in 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Syracuse Stage's current artistic director Robert Hupp will retire after a decade of leading the region’s premier professional theatre. He will step down at the completion of the 2026/2027 season after programming the 2027/2028 season.. (more...)
LAUREL CANYON 1979 to Receive Industry Reading by Irene Collective in NYC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Irene Collective will present a staged industry reading of Laurel Canyon 1979, a new play by Grace Caroline Curley, at Houghton Hall in New York City. The cast includes Meg MacCary, Doug Chapman, and Nicole Chaffin, directed by Jaclyn Bethany.. (more...)
London Acting Coach Giles Foreman to Lead Advanced Scene Study Workshop in NYC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Giles Foreman, founder of the Giles Foreman Centre for Acting and coach on Netflix productions including The Empress and Freud, will lead a four-day Advanced Scene Study Workshop in Midtown Manhattan for professional actors and advanced students.. (more...)  
Around the Broadway World
Jack Roden Will Replace Casey Likes in NEWSIES at The Muny; Full Cast Set
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the full cast for Disney's NEWSIES, with Jack Roden leading as Jack Kelly. The Tony Award-winning musical returns to Forest Park for the first time since 2017.. (more...)
Maren Morris Reveals She Wants to Write For Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Country star Maren Morris has revealed that she has her sights set on Broadway. She will be taking a step back from touring soon and focus on songwriting and time with her son.. (more...)

Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Union Avenue Opera
by Steve Callahan
The Union Avenue Opera gives us brilliant voices in an intimate space.  It’s done that for thirty-two years now.  Their current production is an enormously gratifying Fiddler on the Roof.  . (more...)

THE FANTASTICKS on Broadway Sets Full Design and Music Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Second Stage has revealed the full design and music team for the upcoming Broadway production of The Fantasticks. Tickets to the production are on sale this week.. (more...)
Ben Jacoby and Tony Yazbeck to Star in CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the complete cast for City of Angels, featuring a book by Larry Gelbert, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel, directed by Hunter Foster.. (more...)
Josh Gad Joins the Cast of OCEAN'S 11 Prequel Film
by Stephi Wild
Stage and screen star Josh Gad has joined the cast of the forthcoming 'Ocean's 11' prequel film. The cast will be led by Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper. Gad's role is reportedly a significant one, although no further details have been revealed.. (more...)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Celebrate Fifth Annual 'Shark Week'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
“Shark Week” will return to The Play That Goes Wrong for a fifth consecutive year at New World Stages. Learn how to purchase $39 tickets to Shark Week performances.. (more...)
Listen: Elaine Paige Shares Sting Cover 'August Winds'
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway and West End alum Elaine Paige has released the second track, ‘August Winds’, from her upcoming new album ‘Miscellaneous Paige’, and the album’s only musical theatre song. Listen to it now.. (more...)
Review: THE LADYBOYS OF BANGKOK: FULL MOON, Sabai Pavilion
by Franco Milazzo
Twenty-eight years ago, The Ladyboys of Bangkok made a brief appearance at what was then the Queen's Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue (now the Sondheim, which has committed itself to Les Misérables with a fervour that makes Swifties look fickle). Now the company has finally brought its full touring operation to London. The Sabai Pavilion — a vast pink tent pitched on Shepherd's Bush Green, fragrant with pad thai and ambition — houses what the company bills as its official London debut: a two-hour kathoey cabaret revue now in its twenty-sixth year of nine-month UK tours.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Paulo Szot

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- Grease
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