Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 7, 2026- New Look at OH, MARY!, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More

Video: Watch Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren & More Perform at America 250 Special

by Josh Sharpe

Tony winners Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren, and Michael Feinstein all gathered to perform this past weekend in America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together. Watch the full special now.. (more...)

Video: Kara Young and Kerry Washington Preview THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Josh Sharpe

Two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young and Emmy winner Kerry Washington joined Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the new production of The Whoopi Monologues, the influential show from Whoopi Goldberg. Watch the conversation.. (more...)