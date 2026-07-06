Video: JUST IN TIME Cast Performs Medley on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH





The Broadway cast of Just in Time took the stage to perform at the 2026 edition of A Capitol Fourth, which took place at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3, in celebration of the 250th Independence Day weekend.

The medley performance of Bobby Darin tunes was led by current cast members of the Broadway show, which includes Matt Magnusson, Olivia Holt, and Carrie St. Louis. The full concert is now streaming on YouTube and available as Video on Demand for a limited time from July 3 to July 17, 2026.

A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration was broadcast live and streamed nationwide on Friday, July 3 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide. Other performers included Loren Allred, Patti LaBelle, the rock band Chicago, Kool & The Gang, Carly Pearce, Alan Jackson, Angel Blue, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The 2026 concert finale also featured a live fireworks show over George Washington's Mount Vernon, and will reportedly be the biggest display ever at the home of America’s first president. Previous years have seen performances and tributes from Broadway stars such as Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo, Adrienne Warren, Ali Stroker, Matthew Morrison, and Kelli O'Hara, among others.

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