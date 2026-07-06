Maren Morris Reveals She Wants to Write For Broadway

Country star Maren Morris has revealed that she has her sights set on Broadway. In an interview with Today, the star talked about how she is going to be taking a step back from touring after she wraps her current dreamGIRL Tour. During her free time, she plans to spend more time with her son and focus on songwriting. She also shared that she would be interested in writing for Broadway someday.

“I feel like Broadway - it’s just a storytelling medium and you get more time,” she said. “So I would love to do something like that, write for a musical.”

Morris has previously lent her writing talents to the big screen, having co-written the tracks “Kiss the Sky” and “Even When I’m Not” for DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot in 2024.

“I’m excited to home a little bit more after this run,” Morris said of her upcoming break from touring. “So we’ll do this string of shows, knock it out, and I’ll go home. My son is starting kindergarten and I really wanted to be off the road when that began. I’ll just get back in the studio and figure out what the F happens next.”

Check out the full interview on Today.

Morris released her most recent album, "Dreamsicle" in May 2025, and followed it up with the Dreamsicle World Tour from November 3 to 20 across the United Kingdom and Europe. The dreamGIRL Tour will launch its American leg in Napa, CA on July 11 and continue through August 30. Learn more and check out the full set of dates here.

About Maren Morris

Maren Morris is a Grammy, an American Music Award, five-time Country Music Association Award, and five-time Academy of Country Music Award winning artist.

Morris's debut single, "My Church", from her major-label debut studio album, Hero, was released in 2016, becoming her breakout single on country radio and was followed by the songs "80s Mercedes", "I Could Use a Love Song", and "Rich". In 2018, she was featured on the song "The Middle", written by Grey and Zedd.

Her second studio album, titled Girl, followed in 2019, which included the singles "Girl" and "The Bones". Morris's third studio album, Humble Quest (2022), earned her a Guinness World Record for most first-day and first-week streams for a country album by a female artist on Amazon Music. Dreamsicle was released as her fourth studio album in 2025.

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