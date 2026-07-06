THE FANTASTICKS on Broadway Sets Full Design and Music Team

Single tickets for Second Stage Theater's upcoming Broadway premiere of The Fantasticks will go on sale this Tuesday, July 7 at 12 p.m. The Fantasticks will begin performances on Thursday, October 22 and officially open on Monday, November 16 at Broadway's Hayes Theater for a limited 15-week engagement.

Second Stage also announced the full design and music team for the production: scenic design by two-time Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood, costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by 2026 Tony Award winner Jen Schriever, sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg, music supervision and orchestrations by Samuel Davis, and music direction by Rick Hip-Flores. Casting will be announced at a later date.

About The Fantasticks

It's the longest-running musical of all time, but it's never been on Broadway—until now. Two boys. Their two mothers. And a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love. This is The Fantasticks, known and adored across the globe, in a Broadway premiere that brings glorious new life to the beloved classic. With a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, this inspired reinterpretation celebrates love, reconciliation, and the singular power of theater. Brilliantly reconceived by Jones himself, it retains all the heart and humor that have made The Fantasticks one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Schmigadoon!, Death Becomes Her, Newsies) directs and choreographs.

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