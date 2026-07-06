 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: First Look at Meg Stalter in OH, MARY! on Broadway

See Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayash on stage!

By:
Powered by Ticketmaster
Get Show Info
Tix From $77
Cast
Photos
Videos

Tonight, Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi will join the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway. “Hacks” Breakout Star Stalter makes her Broadway debut as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Saturday, September 12. Foa joins the company in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher’ for performances through December 6, and Kamibayashi will play ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ through September 13 at the historic Lyceum Theatre. Timed with their first performance, the production has released additional production photos featuring the new company members, alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon (‘Mary’s Husband’) and Bianca Leigh (‘Mary’s Chaperone’). See photos!


Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. 

Get Oh, Mary! Tickets From $77

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Oh Mary! Jane Krakowski Magnet Oh Mary! Jane Krakowski Magnet Shop item
Oh Mary! Portrait Tote Oh Mary! Portrait Tote Shop item
Oh Mary! Penny Pin Oh Mary! Penny Pin Shop item

BroadwayWorld TV


Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Show Info From $77