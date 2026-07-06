Photos: First Look at Meg Stalter in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Tonight, Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi will join the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway. “Hacks” Breakout Star Stalter makes her Broadway debut as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Saturday, September 12. Foa joins the company in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher’ for performances through December 6, and Kamibayashi will play ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ through September 13 at the historic Lyceum Theatre. Timed with their first performance, the production has released additional production photos featuring the new company members, alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon (‘Mary’s Husband’) and Bianca Leigh (‘Mary’s Chaperone’). See photos!



Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

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