Listen: Elaine Paige Shares Sting Cover 'August Winds'

Broadway and West End alum Elaine Paige has released the second track, ‘August Winds’, from her upcoming new album ‘Miscellaneous Paige’, and the album’s only musical theatre song.

The track is a re-imagined version of Sting’s 2013 song from his musical ‘The Last Ship,' which Paige was inspired to record after seeing him in the musical on Broadway. It reflects on the shipyards of Sting’s youth, where hard work, pride and community are slowly fading away.

"The track is thick with atmosphere, boats leaving and returning reflect life’s constant transitions - one chapter closing as another begins - signalling nothing stays still for long," says Paige.

Speaking about Paige's version of August Winds, Sting said “I’m totally thrilled and honoured that Elaine would choose to record August Winds. It’s a divine recording and I love the arrangement.”

It has recently been announced that Sting will star in a new production of his musical at Drury Lane from the 22nd September to the 3rd October.

Miscellaneous Paige, released through Westway Music, brings together a hand-picked selection of 12 songs that serve as a personal time capsule for Paige. It’s a collection of songs gathered over the years - a nostalgic reflection with the passage of time as its central thread," said the singer. The album will be released on 17th July 2026. Stream the new single below and pre-order signed copies of the CD here.

Tracklisting

About Elaine Paige

Elaine Paige is an Olivier Award-winning actress who has starred in many West End & Broadway musicals, including Evita, Cats, Chess, Sunset Boulevard, Follies, and more. In 1995, she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to Musical Theatre. In 2025, she was further honoured in the Birthday Honours of King Charles III, being elevated to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in recognition of her services to music and to charity.

She has also starred in numerous television productions, performed worldwide in concert and recorded over 30 albums. She continues to present her weekly BBC Radio 2 programme, Elaine Paige On Sunday, which is now in its 22nd year and regularly attracts over 2 million listeners.

Paige serves as Artistic Associate and Vice President of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, where she has established an Elaine Paige Scholarship which provides essential financial assistance and sustained support to exceptionally talented emerging performers. She has also entered into a formal partnership with BIMM University and created The Elaine Paige Future Talent Scholarship at Performers College Brighton, further extending her commitment to fostering excellence within the next generation of musical theatre artists.

Other charitable work includes President of The Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, Ambassador for both The Children’s Trust and The Royal Voluntary Service, Patron of Go Live Theatre and her own animal charity West End Woofs. Paige also supports the Lupus Trust, Noah’s Ark, the Woodland Trust and Smile Train.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...