Video: Maya Rudolph & Cheyenne Jackson Take Final Bows in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Maya Rudolph and Cheyenne Jackson took their final bows in Oh, Mary! on Broadway on Sunday night. The pair, who joined the production in April, had their final performance at the Lyceum Theatre after a sold-out run. Rudolph made her Broadway debut in the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln,' with Jackson returning to the production as 'Mary's Teacher' after previously joining the show with Jane Krakowski.

Rudolph will be succeeded by 'Hacks' star Meg Stalter, beginning tonight, July 6. Barrett Foa is joining the company as ‘Mary’s Teacher’ for performances through December 6, 2026, with Ryo Kamibayashi joining as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ from July 6 through September 13.

Original Broadway cast member Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’) is also taking a temporary leave of absence from the production, returning to the company on September 15. Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, Julian Manjerico, and Jackie Sanders complete the company on Broadway.

Obie Award winner Phillip James Brannon (‘Mary’s Husband’) and Original Broadway Cast Member Bianca Leigh (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) will extend their engagements with the production, now for performances through December 6, 2026.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

As previously announced, the Broadway production has once again extended its run at the historic Lyceum Theatre, with tickets now on-sale through January 3, 2027. The Broadway production will run alongside the West End production, now extended through January 2, 2027 at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which begins in Hartford, CT, in September 2026. For more information, please visit OhMaryPlay.com.