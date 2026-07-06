Photos: Jennifer Nettles' GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO
See photos of Jennifer Nettles onstage alongside Christopher M Ramirez, Didi Romero and more.
You can now get a first look at production photos of the world premiere of Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, written by and starring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles. Previews for Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo plays through July 26 at PAC NYC. The production officially opens on July 10.
What began as a single act of self-defense ripples through Palermo, creating a cascade of casualties and inspiring a secret sisterhood. But the path to safety is never safe. Can Giulia Tofana save them all without losing herself?
Written by and featuring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles and directed by Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses), this world premiere—inspired by a true story—is laced with dangerous secrets and a soaring, soulful contemporary score.
Photo credit: Andy Henderson
Christopher M Ramirez
Didi Romero and Jennifer Nettles
Jennifer Nettles, Andrew Kober, and Emily Fink
Jennifer Nettles and Naomi Serrano
Matthew Amira and Naomi Serrano
Aubrey Matalon and the company
The company
Quentin Earl Darrington (Foreground) and Naomi Serrano
Jennifer Nettles, Emily Fink, and Jamila Sabares-Klemm
Emily Fink, Aubrey Matalon, Jennifer Nettles, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, and Maya Sistruck
Christopher M Ramirez, Sam Simahk, Bre Jackson, Jennifer Nettles, and Quentin Earl Darrington
Jennifer Nettles and the company