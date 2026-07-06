Video: Mariska Hargitay Takes Final Bow in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on Broadway

Mariska Hargitay took her final bow in Every Brilliant Thing on Sunday, July 5. Hargitay joined the production in May, replacing Daniel Radcliffe, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance. She will be succeeded in the one-person show by Tracee Ellis Ross, who also makes her Broadway debut. Watch a video of her final bows below.

Throughout her run in the production, the Law & Order star celebrated the victory of the New York Knicks, frequently leaving the theatre and dashing straight to Madison Square Garden to catch the end of their game. Following their win, Hargitay repped Every Brilliant Thing in the Knicks parade in NYC. MVP Jalen Brunson eventually returned the favor by seeing a performance of the play.

Hargitay's husband, Peter Hermann, can be seen in the audience at her final performance. The show comes at the end of a busy weekend for the couple, after they attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on Friday night. Hermann also played the role of 'Sam' for the final show. Watch the video of him joining her on stage below.

About EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall).

The Broadway production began previews on Saturday, February 21 and officially opened on Thursday, March 12, 2026 to widespread critical acclaim. The production has since been honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Read the reviews.

The show recently recouped its Broadway production costs. The solo play was capitalized at $5.75 million, and recouped that investment with the performance week ending on May 3, 2026.