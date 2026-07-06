Photos: Kerry Washington Visits JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

Kerry Washington, who is getting ready to star in The Whoopi Monologues off-Broadway, recently paid a visit to Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway. Following the performance, she posed with members of the cast, including Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer." Check out photos below!

Set in Pittsburgh in 1911 during a pivotal era of migration and transformation, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone centers on Seth and Bertha Holly (Cedric and Henson) who run a warm, orderly boardinghouse for those navigating uncertain paths. But when a mysterious man named Herald Loomis (Boone) arrives with his young daughter, the stillness of the house begins to shift.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’ Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow. The production is directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen.

Washington is an Emmy and NAACP Award-winning producer, SAG and Golden Globe Award-nominated actor, New York Times best-selling author, as well as a director, producer, and activist. Washington received widespread recognition for portraying Olivia Pope on ABC’s drama “Scandal.” She rose to prominence as Olivia Pope on the hit ABC drama “Scandal,” breaking ground as the first Black woman since 1974 to lead a network TV drama. Across its seven seasons, Washington earned two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination, a SAG nomination, and two NAACP Image Awards, all for her role in the Peabody Award-winning series. Her expansive filmography includes Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Shadow Force, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Django Unchained, Ray, The Last King of Scotland, Save the Last Dance, Our Song, and many others. In 2016, Washington launched her production company Simpson Street, whose projects include Netflix’s American Son, the Emmy award-winning ABC special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, The Fight, and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Reasonable Doubt,” “UnPrisoned”, and her YouTube series, “Street You Grew Up On.” Broadway acting credits include American Son and Race. As producer, she was proud to be a part of Gypsy (Drama Desk for Outstanding Revival) and Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, both of which were also Tony Award nominees.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas