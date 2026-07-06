Ben Jacoby and Tony Yazbeck to Star in CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the complete cast for City of Angels, featuring a book by Larry Gelbert, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel. Directed by Hunter Foster, performances begin Thursday, July 23 with a limited run through August 22, 2026.

City of Angels will star Ben Jacoby (OP’s Titanic) as Stine and Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck (Broadway’s On the Town) as Stone with Stephen DeRosa (Broadway’s Boop! The Musical) as Buddy Fiddler/Irwin S. Irving, Omar Lopez-Cepero (Broadway’s On Your Feet!) as Muńoz/Pancho Vargas, Lili Thomas (Broadway’s Gypsy) as Carla Haywood/Alaura Kingsley, Bella Serrano (OP’s When Elvis Met The Beatles) as Mallory Kingsley/Avril Raines, Alysha Umphress (Broadway’s On the Town) as Gabby/Bobbi, and Danielle Wade (Mean Girls Nat’l Tour) as Donna/Oolie.

The cast will also include Katie Anderson (BCP’s Rocky Horror Show), Josh Canfield (OP’s Anything Goes), Meghan Olivia Corbett (Paper Mill’s Wanted), Kyle de la Cruz Laing (OP’s Crazy For You), Jackson Dunlap (Casa Mañana’s Cats), Rick Faugno (OP’s When Elvis Met The Beatles), Sam Foti (The Waiting: A New Musical), Claire Marshall (Chicago Nat’l Tour), Steven Martella (OP’s Titanic), Elliott Mattox (OP’s White Christmas at The Music Hall), Daniel Reardon (Goodspeed’s White Christmas), Aaron Michael Ray (Come From Away Nat’l Tour), Alysia Vastardis (OP’s High Society), and Riley Wesson (Broadway Palm’s Crazy for You).

City of Angels features Choreography by Jennifer Rias (OP’s Tootsie), Music Direction by Jeffrey Campos (OP’s A Little Night Music), Scenic Design by Nate Bertone (OP’s Come From Away), Costume Design by Jennifer Caprio (OP’s When Elvis Met The Beatles), Lighting Design by José Santiago (OP’s Titanic), Sound Design by Kevin Heard (OP’s Hello, Dolly!), and Wig/Hair & Make-Up Design by Luna/">Roxanne De Luna (OP’s Ain’t Too Proud). Nikki Lint (OP’s When Elvis Met The Beatles) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

Two worlds. One writer. Zero easy exits. When New York novelist Stine is lured to Hollywood to adapt his detective stories for the silver screen, he trades the gritty East Coast for a land of perennial sunshine and palm trees. But the real drama happens off-page. The Tony Award-winning City of Angels seamlessly weaves between two worlds: the vivid Technicolor reality of 1940s Hollywood and the gritty, black-and-white film noir of Stine’s imagination. As his fictional detective navigates a world of shadows, Stine faces his own dangerous temptations—sultry distractions, the hollow promise of fame, and the relentless pressure to compromise his art. Witty, glamorous, and atmospheric, this production features a sensational jazz score including “You Can Always Count on Me” and “I’m Nothing Without You.”

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...