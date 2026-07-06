Photos: Sherie Rene Scott as 'Magenta' in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Sherie Rene Scott has joined Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Sam Pinkleton as Magenta. You can now get a first look at Sherie Rene Scott in character here!

The cast features Rachel Dratch, Luke Evans, Andrew Durand, Amber Gray, Harvey Guillén, Stephanie Hsu, Josh Rivera as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show began previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026 and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway. Tickets are currently on sale through Sunday, November 29, 2026.

The Rocky Horror Show features choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull, with Bryan Bauer as the production stage manager.

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