THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Celebrate Fifth Annual 'Shark Week'

“SHARK WEEK” will return to The Play That Goes Wrong for a fifth consecutive year at New World Stages. From July 26-August 1, patrons who mention "SHARK WEEK" exclusively at the New World Stages Box Office will get reeled in with $39 day-of tickets — plus some seriously jaw-some photo ops you won't want to miss.

Offer valid at the box office for performances 7/26/26 through 8/1/26 only. Tickets may only be purchased day of; no advance ticket sales. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. All sales are final—no refunds or exchanges. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. Now in its 9th disastrous year of performances in New York City, tickets to The Play That Gos Wrong are now on sale through January 31, 2027.

The Play That Goes Wrong cast includes Trevor Braun as Dennis, Joanie Anderson as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Samuel Douglas as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, Brent Bateman as Robert, Liana Hunt as Sandra, and understudies Blair Baker, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson, Jemma Jane, and Jake Bentley Young. David McElwee returns as Chris Bean beginning July 13.

Longtime Mischief member Chris Lanceley plays his final performance as Chris Bean on Sunday, July 12 after seven years and over 2,000 performances with the company. Lanceley is the current host of the ninth series of MISCHIEF MAKERS podcast, celebrating nine years of The Play That Goes Wrong in New York City. The new series launched on May 15, and dives behind the curtain with the cast and creatives who keep the disasters running night after night. From original company members to stage management, replacements, producers, and beyond, each episode uncovers firsthand stories from nearly a decade of mayhem on Broadway. Listeners will discover what it takes to keep a show on track when everything is going wrong — and why, at Mischief, anything can (and absolutely will) happen.

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