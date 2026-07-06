Josh Gad Joins the Cast of OCEAN'S 11 Prequel Film

Stage and screen star Josh Gad has joined the cast of the forthcoming "Ocean's 11" prequel film, Variety reports. The cast will be led by Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper. Gad's role is reportedly a significant one, although no further details have been revealed at this time.

Other actors who have been reportedly cast include Wagner Moura and Monica Barbaro.

It was previously revealed by Robbie that the film will follow the parents of Danny Ocean, who pull off a heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix. The film is set to be released on June 25, 2027.

Read the original story on Variety.

About Josh Gad

In 2005, Gad joined the Broadway cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as William Barfée. In 2011, he originated the role of Elder Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, remaining with the production through 2012. Gad returned to Broadway opposite Andrew Rannells in Gutenberg! The Musical! in 2023. In 2025, he joined the Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar as King Herod Among many screen roles, Gad is perhaps best known for voicing the beloved snowman Olaf in Disney’s Frozen franchise.

About Ocean's 11

Ocean's 11 follows friends Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan, who plan a heist of $160 million from casino owner Terry Benedict, the lover of Ocean's ex-wife Tess.

The original film was released in 1960 and was directed and produced by Lewis Milestone from a screenplay by Harry Brown and Charles Lederer, based on a story by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. The film stars an ensemble cast and five members of the Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop.

A remake came out in 2001, directed by Steven Soderbergh from a screenplay by Ted Griffin. The cast includes George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy García, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Don Cheadle, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould, Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner.

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