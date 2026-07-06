LAUREL CANYON 1979 to Receive Industry Reading by Irene Collective in NYC

Irene Collective will present a staged industry reading of Laurel Canyon 1979, a new play written by Grace Caroline Curley on July 8 at Houghton Hall in New York City.

Well past the neighborhood's heyday, a group of Laurel Canyon residents, living with mother-hippie Marigold, cling to a time gone by. When a new neighbor moves in, Marigold and her friends must come to terms with the world changing around them.

Cast includes Meg MacCary as Marigold, Doug Chapman as Harry, Nicole Chaffin as Jane, Joey D'Amore as Joey and Mia Cusianovic as Butterfly. The reading is directed by Jaclyn Bethany with dramaturgy by Janvi Sai. The Actors in this reading appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

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