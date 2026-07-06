Photos: Ben Platt and More in Rehearsal For MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET

All new photos have been released from rehearsal for the UK premiere of Midnight at The Never Get, starring Ben Platt. The musical features a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winner Mark Sonnenblick. The cast also includes Gregor Milne and Barry James. Check out the photos below!

Midnight at The Never Get will come to the Menier for a strictly limited season, directed by Drama Desk and Tony Award-winner David Cromer opening on 20 July, with previews from 11 July, and runs until 12 September.

Joining Cromer and Set Designer Scott Pask on the creative team are Costume Designer: Jonathan Lipman; Lighting Designer: Heather Gilbert; Sound Designer: Paul Groothuis; and Musical Supervisor/Orchestrator: Andrew Resnick.

1965, New York City. Trevor Copeland and Arthur Brightman's romance is against the law. In their secret nightclub act, "Midnight", they perform love songs in an act of defiance of a world that demands they stay hidden. As tensions rise at the start of a historic movement, Trevor and Arthur are torn between their own surreptitious affair and the oncoming storm of social revolution.

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Related Stories 1 Gregor Milne and Barry James Will Join Ben Platt in MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET

The full cast has been announced for Midnight at The Never Get with book, music and lyrics by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winner Mark Sonnenblick.