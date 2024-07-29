Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, July 30
JOB opens on Broadway
Wednesday, July 31
Once Upon A Mattress begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, August 1
Broadway In Bryant Park 2024 - Final Week

Video: New WICKED Trailer Drops On Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
by A.A. Cristi
Watch the video!After sharing a behind the scenes look at the film's jaw-dropping production design earlier this week, a new trailer has dropped for the upcoming WICKED film.. (more...)


 

Exclusive: Hitting the Barricades with James D. Gish
by Robert Bannon
James D. Gish is here! He has been Fiyero in Wicked, he has a chart topping album that is gorgeous, and he is about to tour Europe in an epic arena version of Les Mis. James D. Gish joins the cast as Enjolras. He is here to talk about his journey from Arizona to Broadway and now across to the UK and Europe in the beloved show that we know and love! Watch in this video.. (more...)


 

Photos: OH, MARY! On Broadway Welcomes Jennifer Aniston, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bill Hader
by Bruce Glikas
The Broadway premiere of Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! welcomed some special guests this week as 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, the iconic Whoppi Goldberg, and Emmy-winner Bill Hader stopped by to take in a performance of the zany new comedy,

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: THE OUTSIDERS Cast Signs Original Broadway Cast Recording at Barnes & Noble
by Bruce Glikas
The Outsiders released their original cast recording on streaming on May 22nd, and physical CD on June 28th. The cast appeared at Barnes & Noble to sign albums yesterday, July 25th to celebrate the release. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photo: MOULIN ROUGE! Celebrates 5 Years on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Moulin Rouge celebrated its 5th anniversary last night, Thursday, July 25th, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway. Check out our photo of the cast here!. (more...

Landlord Says SLEEP NO MORE Owes $4.5 Million in Back Rent
by Blair Ingenthron
According to The Real Deal, Sleep No More's NYC landlord says the production is facing eviction, owing $4.5 million in back rent.. (more...

Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl, and More Set for TEETH at New World Stages
by Blair Ingenthron
Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl, and more have been announced to star in Teeth at New World Stages, beginning previews on October 16th. . (more.. 

Video: LES MISERABLES Featured On Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
by A.A. Cristi
Viewers of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony heard the people sing as the France-born global musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, took its moment in the spotlight. Check out a segment from the ceremony below that takes viewers inside a battle on the iconic barricades, underscored by the iconic song, 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'.. (more...

Video: MOULIN ROUGE! 5th Anniversary Performance Curtain Call Speech
by Blair Ingenthron
Watch Aaron Tveit give a curtain call speech at the 5th-anniversary performance of Moulin Rouge here.. (more...)

Video: Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau Perform 'Easy' from WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
by Blair Ingenthron
Watch Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau perform 'Easy' from Water for Elephants in the video here.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"In my own little corner,
in my own little chair
I can be whatever I want to be."

- Cinderella



