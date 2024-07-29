Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, July 30
Video: New WICKED Trailer Drops On Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Exclusive: Hitting the Barricades with James D. Gish
Photos: OH, MARY! On Broadway Welcomes Jennifer Aniston, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bill Hader
Photos: THE OUTSIDERS Cast Signs Original Broadway Cast Recording at Barnes & Noble
by Bruce Glikas
The Outsiders released their original cast recording on streaming on May 22nd, and physical CD on June 28th. The cast appeared at Barnes & Noble to sign albums yesterday, July 25th to celebrate the release. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photo: MOULIN ROUGE! Celebrates 5 Years on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Moulin Rouge celebrated its 5th anniversary last night, Thursday, July 25th, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway. Check out our photo of the cast here!. (more...)
Landlord Says SLEEP NO MORE Owes $4.5 Million in Back Rent
by Blair Ingenthron
According to The Real Deal, Sleep No More's NYC landlord says the production is facing eviction, owing $4.5 million in back rent.. (more...)
Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl, and More Set for TEETH at New World Stages
by Blair Ingenthron
Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl, and more have been announced to star in Teeth at New World Stages, beginning previews on October 16th. . (more..
Video: LES MISERABLES Featured On Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
by A.A. Cristi
Viewers of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony heard the people sing as the France-born global musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, took its moment in the spotlight. Check out a segment from the ceremony below that takes viewers inside a battle on the iconic barricades, underscored by the iconic song, 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'.. (more...)
Video: MOULIN ROUGE! 5th Anniversary Performance Curtain Call Speech
by Blair Ingenthron
Watch Aaron Tveit give a curtain call speech at the 5th-anniversary performance of Moulin Rouge here.. (more...)
Video: Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau Perform 'Easy' from WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
by Blair Ingenthron
Watch Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau perform 'Easy' from Water for Elephants in the video here.. (more...)
