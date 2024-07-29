Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, July 30

JOB opens on Broadway

Wednesday, July 31

Once Upon A Mattress begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, August 1

Broadway In Bryant Park 2024 - Final Week

Video: New WICKED Trailer Drops On Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Watch the video!After sharing a behind the scenes look at the film's jaw-dropping production design earlier this week, a new trailer has dropped for the upcoming WICKED film.

Exclusive: Hitting the Barricades with James D. Gish

James D. Gish is here! He has been Fiyero in Wicked, he has a chart topping album that is gorgeous, and he is about to tour Europe in an epic arena version of Les Mis. James D. Gish joins the cast as Enjolras. He is here to talk about his journey from Arizona to Broadway and now across to the UK and Europe in the beloved show that we know and love! Watch in this video.

Photos: OH, MARY! On Broadway Welcomes Jennifer Aniston, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bill Hader

The Broadway premiere of Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! welcomed some special guests this week as 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, the iconic Whoppi Goldberg, and Emmy-winner Bill Hader stopped by to take in a performance of the zany new comedy,

Landlord Says SLEEP NO MORE Owes $4.5 Million in Back Rent

According to The Real Deal, Sleep No More's NYC landlord says the production is facing eviction, owing $4.5 million in back rent.

Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl, and More Set for TEETH at New World Stages

Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl, and more have been announced to star in Teeth at New World Stages, beginning previews on October 16th.

Video: LES MISERABLES Featured On Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Viewers of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony heard the people sing as the France-born global musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, took its moment in the spotlight. Check out a segment from the ceremony below that takes viewers inside a battle on the iconic barricades, underscored by the iconic song, 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'.

Video: MOULIN ROUGE! 5th Anniversary Performance Curtain Call Speech

Watch Aaron Tveit give a curtain call speech at the 5th-anniversary performance of Moulin Rouge here.

Video: Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau Perform 'Easy' from WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Watch Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau perform 'Easy' from Water for Elephants in the video here.

