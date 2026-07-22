Emma Busse, Patrick Heusinger, Charlotte MacLeod, and More Will Lead BEGIN AGAIN Pre-Broadway Run

The full cast and creative team has been set for the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Begin Again. Performances will run September 6 – October 11, 2026, with the opening on Thursday, September 17 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.

Based on the film written and directed by John Carney, the new musical will feature music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train, book by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy, with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, choreography by David Neumann, and directed by Lorin Latarro.

BroadwayWorld recently shared an exclusive first look behind the scenes with Monahan, which can be seen here. Plus, check out a sneak peek at a song from the show here.

The principal cast for Begin Again will include Emma Busse (American Idol) as Gretta, Patrick Heusinger (West End's Paranormal Activity, Broadway's Next Fall) as Dan, Charlotte MacLeod (Off Broadway's Watcher in the Woods, The Bedwetter) as Violet, Kevin William Paul (Broadway's The Outsiders, Surf Guard) as Max, Adrienne Walker (Broadway's The Lion King, Starz's Power Book IV: Force) as Miriam, Nik Walker (The Old Globe's Regency Girls, Broadway's Hamilton) as Saul, and Casey Whyland (Broadway's Billy Elliot, Off Broadway's Ginger Twinsies) as Stevie.

The Begin Again ensemble will include Matt Cusack (Broadway's One Man, Two Guvnors; Bandstand), Logan Farine (National Tours: Rent 20th Anniversary Tour; Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), John Krause (Broadway's Hadestown, US Tour: American Idiot), Kate Louissaint (Broadway's A Wonderful World, Off Broadway's Picnic at Hanging Rock), Ana Marcu (Off Broadway's Georama, South Coast Repertory's Million Dollar Quartet), Kelly McIntyre (National Tours: A Night with Janis Joplin, Asolo Rep's Jesus Christ Superstar), Eric Shawn (National Tour: The Lion King, The Muny's Rent), and Erica Swindell (Broadway's Once, Off Broadway's Mary Broome).

Swings for Begin Again are Eileen Doan (Off Broadway's Girl, Interrupted; Coachella Valley Repertory's Once), Karina Gallagher (John W. Engeman Theater's Footloose, New London Barn Playhouse's The Wedding Singer), Jack Gerhard (National Tour: Once, Riverside Theatre's Kinky Boots), and Caleb Hartsfield (A.C.T.'s Almost Famous, Northern Stage's Million Dollar Quartet).

In addition to Carney, Monahan, Train, Embrey, Murphy, Usifer, Neumann, and Latarro, the creative team for the world premiere musical of Begin Again includes additional music and lyrics by Jerry Becker and Matt Musty, music direction by Matt Deitchman, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by John Shivers, projection design by David Bengali, illusions by Skylar Fox, wig and hair design by Alberto Alvarado, casting by Carnahan Casting's Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser, and production stage management by Bonnie Panson.

"The Globe once again brings the most exciting new musical theatre to San Diego with the world premiere of Begin Again," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Based on the delightful movie by the great John Carney, the production features extraordinary new music by Pat Monahan and the band Train—their distinctive voices will bring a vibrant sound to our stage that our audiences haven't heard here before.' Edelstein added, 'In the hands of visionary director and frequent Globe collaborator, the hugely talented Broadway regular Lorin Latarro, this enchanting fable about a brilliant but struggling musician and a down-on-his-luck producer who find personal transformation through music, creativity, and the magic of New York City will come alive with thrilling theatricality and fun. Lorin has assembled a stellar creative team and cast whose powerhouse performances will rock the walls of the Globe this fall, and I can't wait for San Diego theatregoers to fall in love with it."

About Begin Again

In a city alive with possibility, two unlikely dreamers discover that music has the power to change everything. When Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer on the brink of burnout, their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them both. Set against the exhilarating backdrop of New York City, Begin Again is a world-premiere musical about rediscovering passion, purpose, and the courage to start over.

The film Begin Again premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2013, earning widespread acclaim for its heartfelt story and infectious music. Starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, Begin Again received an Academy Award nomination and captivated audiences around the world with its uplifting celebration of creativity. Critics hailed the film as a love letter to both music and New York City.

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