Video: Jonathan Bailey Stars in New DRACULA Audio Adaptation

Audible will release a new adaptation of Dracula, that reimagines Bram Stoker's psychological thriller as an immersive, full-cast audio experience. The cast will be led by Jonathan Bailey, who stars in the title role. Releasing across the globe, Dracula will be adapted for English, Castilian Spanish, French, German, Italian, LATAM Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, with each version featuring all-star local casts. Watch an all new trailer here!

In addition to Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) as Dracula, the English-language production stars Ella Purnell (Fallout) as Mina, Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) as Lucy, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Jonathan, David Jonsson (Industry) as Dr. Seward, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Mrs. Westenra, and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight) as Professor Van Helsing.

Leading the international language casts as Dracula and Mina respectively are Omar Sy and Deva Cassel (French); Riccardo Scamarcio and Benedetta Porcaroli (Italian); Matthias Schweighöfer and Jeanne Goursaud (German); Asier Etxeandía and Claudia Salas (Castilian Spanish); and José María de Tavira and Esmeralda Pimentel (LATAM Spanish). Each production features a full ensemble cast.

Audible's Dracula will launch only on Audible on October 1, 2026 in English, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and LATAM Spanish. It will be released in German on February 9, 2027, and in Brazilian Portuguese later in 2027, with date and cast to be announced.

About Dracula

When her fiancé vanishes in Transylvania, Mina Murray pieces together fragments of letters, diary entries and chilling testimony to hunt the predator stalking those she loves, only to discover he's already hunting her. When Mina's closest friend Lucy succumbs to his thrall, the enigmatic Professor Van Helsing is summoned to wage war on this unfathomable threat. But it is Mina, with her intellect, her resolve, her gift for drawing unseen lines between clues, who may hold the key to stopping this ancient predator—if he hasn't already found his way inside her mind.

Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Audible Content, International, said: “This is what Audible does best, crafting immersive audio experiences that transport listeners into the heart of the story. When Dracula whispers in your ear, when you hear his footsteps in the dark but see no reflection, that's when you understand why we're the home for this story. Our production elevates the psychological thriller at Dracula’s core, with the battle between Mina and Dracula as the heart of it all.”

She continued, “We've assembled world-class casts across seven languages, from Jonathan Bailey and Ella Purnell to Omar Sy, Riccardo Scamarcio and Matthias Schweighöfer, exceptional international talent delivering a truly global Dracula. With director Mary Lambert at the helm and a haunting score by Ilan Eshkeri, we're bringing this ambitious production to life just in time for Halloween.”

Award-winning director Mary Lambert, known for the cult horror classic Pet Sematary, makes her audiobook directing debut with this production. Adapted by up-and-coming writer Robyn Ahern, recipient of the Bisha K. Ali Screenwriters Fellowship, for her first lead credit and underpinned by an original score by Ilan Eshkeri (Audible's 1984, House of Guinness) alongside a fully immersive soundscape, Audible's Dracula invites you to welcome literature's most shadowy figure into your home. Feel the terror of being hunted. And experience the thrill of the hunt.

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