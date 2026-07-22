Photos: First Look at Cat Cohen in BROAD STROKES

The limited Off-Broadway engagement of Broad Strokes, a new one-woman musical comedy from Cat Cohen, has officially begun! Broad Strokes premieres in New York City this summer following a sold out run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it was named “One of the Best Comedies of 2025.” Directed in NYC by Alex Timbers, the limited 8-week engagement continues through September 5 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

After suffering a stroke at 30 caused by a literal hole in her heart, comedian Cat Cohen transforms this near-death experience into a wildly funny, song-filled one-woman show about mortality, hypochondria and the undeniable thrill of being the main character. Equal parts confessional comedy and sparkling musical cabaret, Broad Strokes is Cohen at her sharpest, funniest, and most fabulously vulnerable.

The production also features design from Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Jake DeGroot (Lighting Design), Kelsey Randall (Costume Design), and Cody Spencer (Sound Design). David Dabbon is Music Supervisor. Broad Strokes is produced by Mike & Carlee Productions (Oh, Mary!, Josh Sharp: ta-da!, Morgan Bassichis: Can I Be Frank?) by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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