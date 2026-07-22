Video: See Martin Short, Eugene Levy and More in the Trailer for YOU HAD TO BE THERE Documentary

You can now get a first look at the trailer for the story behind Toronto's "Godspell" in the documentary, YOU HAD TO BE THERE, directed by Nick Davis and starring Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Victor Garber, and more - executive produced by Judd Apatow. YOU HAD TO BE THERE opens at New York’s Film Forum September 18 and in theaters nationwide September 25th.

Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Paul Shaffer, and other entertainment icons got their start in a 1972 Toronto production of the musical Godspell. Featuring interviews with the surviving cast members, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, and more, the film recounts a pivotal moment in comedy history, in hilarious, moving, and inspiring detail. Executive produced by Judd Apatow.

The cast of the documentary features Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Paul Shaffer, Victor Garber, Stephen Schwartz, Andrea Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, Heidi Gardner, Gary Gulman, James Austin Johnson, Janeane Garofalo, Dave Thomas, Jayne Eastwood, Valda Aviks, Avril Chown, Don Scardino, Rudy Webb.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming