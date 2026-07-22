Video: Watch Ali Louis Bourzgui Sing from THE LOST BOYS, HADESTOWN & More at Broadway at the Boardwalk

Earlier this week, Hudson River Park continued Broadway by the Boardwalk, the free performance series that delivers shows against a waterfront backdrop each summer. Entering its third season, this year's series will feature five free events showcasing Tony and Grammy winners, rising stars and electric performers from across the Broadway stage. The series continued on Monday night with a performance from 2026 Tony Award winner from The Lost Boys, Ali Louis Bourzgui. Check out highlights from inside the big night in this video!

The series will continue with Tony Award winners to Broadway's backyard including Ali Stroker (July 27), J. Harrison Ghee (August 3), and Mandy Gonzalez (August 10). New this year, each performance will begin with Stepping into the Spotlight, a new showcase featuring Broadway's next generation of stars. This special opening act will feature understudies from current Broadway productions and shine a light on the remarkable talent waiting in the wings. It's a rare chance to see tomorrow's Broadway stars today.

Bourzgui is the 2026 Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, for his performance as David in The Lost Boys. He was also nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award (his third in a row) and a Drama League Award (his second). Prior to The Lost Boys, he played the starring role as Tommy in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy, where he made his Broadway debut to critical acclaim and won a Theatre World Award and a Jeff Award (Performer in a Leading Role), and received Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his performance. He was also nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for We Live in Cairo at New York Theatre Workshop, and he most recently starred on Broadway as Orpheus in the Tony Award–winning Best Musical Hadestown. In addition to acting, Ali is a musician and a writer, and his debut original album, Becomes a Home, with his band, Resident Lightweight, can be found on all music streaming platforms (Joy Machine Records). He is the proud son of a Moroccan immigrant and is actively working to increase representation in the media and the arts.

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