The Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis to Step Down

After 23 years as Artistic Director of The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis will step down when his current contract concludes on July 31, 2028, at the end of The Public Theater's 60th anniversary season.

Oskar shared: "I have long hoped that my 70th birthday would be the right moment for me to pass this magnificent theater on to the next generation, and I believe that indeed, the perfect time has arrived. The theater has come through the storm of the last six years with its mission intact, robust and thriving. The Public is ready to tackle new challenges with all the integrity and creativity it has shown for the last 70-plus years."

The Public’s Board of Trustees will begin a national search for their next Artistic Director this fall, with the goal of announcing a successor next year. The Public's Executive Director, Patrick Willingham, will continue in his role supporting the organization and the transition.

Under Eustis's leadership, The Public has presented around 250 productions, including Pulitzer Prize-winners Hamilton and Sweat, and the Tony Award-winning Fun Home.

Eustis revealed to the New York Times, the challenges of the years since Covid, stating, "the finances became harder than at any point in the history of the nonprofit theater. Almost all theaters have done a real retreat into less programming and greater timidity. I’m happy to say that’s not true at the Public.

The other thing that happened was I went from, at least on the surface, being somebody who the field generally approved of and had a positive opinion of to somebody who was the subject of many many attacks, as did most artistic directors. The result of that is every other artistic director of my age was either forced out or quit because they couldn’t take it any more. Maybe we should get used to being criticized. But that was hard to take."

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