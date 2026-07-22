Video: LES MISERABLES - THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Cast Performs 'One Day More' on THE TONIGHT SHOW





Ahead of their run at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the cast of Les Misérables The Arena Concert Spectacular headed to late-night television for a special performance of "One Day More" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance aired during the Tuesday, July 21 episode. Check out the video here!

Following previous runs at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s Royal Albert Hall, Les Misérables The Arena Concert Spectacular will play Radio City Music Hall from Thursday 23 July to Sunday 9 August 2026, where it will conclude its World Tour.

The production stars Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert, Samantha Barks as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras and Peter Polycarpou as the Bishop of Digne. Philip Quast will play the role of the Bishop of Digne in New York.

The company is completed by West End performers, Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Rob Madge, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead and Owain Williams.

Cian Bhalla, Alfie Buck, Mateo Casado, Oliver Maurice and Nicholas Teixeira will alternate the role of Gavroche with Saskia Sibley, Sophia Travers and Maya Sharma alternating the role of Little Cosette. Casting for Little Cosette in New York is to be announced.

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