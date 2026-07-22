Adam Lambert Hopes to Return to the Theatre and is Writing a Musical

Adam Lambert is back with a new album, titled "Adam", marking his first album released independently on his own label, one of the many achievements of his varied career. Lambert, who got his start in musical theatre, became a breakout star after appearing on American Idol in 2009. He recently returned to his theatre roots, making his Broadway debut in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in 2024. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lambert reflected on his time on Broadway and shared his hopes for his future in the theatre space.

"I had an amazing time doing Cabaret," Lambert shared. "It was a full-circle moment, coming back to my roots, going back to theater people."

Lambert went on to say that he feels at hom in the theater community, but he always felt limited within it. "Theater people make a lot of sense to me — I feel very at home in that community," he said. "One of the things that had initially drawn me away from theater was that I felt it was limiting in the types of parts, and the number of parts, that I found compelling. One element was my sexuality; another was that I liked the more alternative stuff. I wanted to explore themes and musical styles that weren’t really common in theater."

However, he believes that the direction that musical theater has gone in the 20 years since he previously appeared on the stage in that capacity, has more to offer him as an actor.

"There’s been a lot of new material, a lot of new exploration," Lambert said. "There’s been a whole awakening on Broadway of diversity and different walks of life, and there’s just a lot more to offer an actor now. So coming back to theater, it was like, 'Oh, it’s a different world now — there’s so much more of an open Playing Field.'"

Lambert shared that he has spoken with director Jamie Lloyd about working together. He's hoping to get back on stage but he's unsure about what show it would be in. He also shared that he is writing a musical, and has been working on it since the pandemic.

"My big question is that I just don’t know what the show would be. It’s definitely been a conversation I’ve had with a couple of people, but I can’t quite seem to find a show that would make sense," he said. "Maybe it just hasn’t been written yet. And I personally am writing a musical — I’ve been writing one since the pandemic. It’s on the back burner, but it’s something I’m working toward. So we’ll see."

Read the original interview on The Hollywood Reporter.

About Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert is a GRAMMY-nominated music artist, actor, producer, philanthropist, and LGBTQ+ trailblazer. The first openly gay male artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Lambert has released five studio albums to date, selling more than three million albums worldwide. After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of “American Idol,” Lambert went on to become GRAMMY-nominated for his platinum certified single “Whataya Want From Me” from his debut album For Your Entertainment and has amassed an impressive catalog featuring five Top 10s on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and hit songs such as “If I Had You” (For Your Entertainment), “Never Close Our Eyes” (Trespassing), “Ghost Town” (The Original High), “Superpower” (VELVET), “and “Holding Out for a Hero” (High Drama). Most recently, Lambert released his most liberated body of work to-date with the hedonistic dance EP AFTERS.

Lambert’s career extends well into television and film as he hosts and co-produced the ITV documentary “Adam Lambert: Out, Loud and Proud,” appeared in the five-time Academy Award-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody, and starred in the Sofia Coppola produced feature film Fairyland, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

In addition to a successful solo career, Lambert is no stranger to impressing crowds with his carefully curated transformation of other artist’s songs – from selling out stadiums worldwide as the frontman of iconic band Queen, to the Kennedy Center Honors where he reduced Cher to tears with his delicate ballad rendition of “Believe,” and most recently as the coveted role of ‘Emcee’ in the Broadway production of Cabaret, marking his official Broadway debut.

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