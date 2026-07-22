Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Celebrates 100 Performances

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show celebrated its 100th performance at Studio 54 on Broadway. The celebration included a custom cake by Daniel Colonel as well as a post-show hotdog cart offering free hot dogs to audiences as they exited the theatre. See photos from the celebration!

The cast of The Rocky Horror Show includes: Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Anania, Renée Albulario, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026 and opened on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway. The creative and design team includes: choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The production received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musial, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson



The Rocky Horror Show Celebrates 100th Performance



The Rocky Horror Show Celebrates 100th Performance



The Rocky Horror Show Celebrates 100th Performance



The Rocky Horror Show Celebrates 100th Performance



The Rocky Horror Show Celebrates 100th Performance



The Rocky Horror Show Celebrates 100th Performance



The Rocky Horror Show Celebrates 100th Performance