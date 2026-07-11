Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of theatre news and entertainment! Here's what you missed yesterday:
We're thrilled to bring you an exclusive conversation with Pamela Gray discussing her journey adapting "A Walk on the Moon" for the stage, plus discover Sonya Balsara's three dream roles. Get ready to be impressed as Luke Islam, Brittney Mack, and Keaton Whittaker perform "Bloody Good" from the new musical "Like Father."
In must-watch moments, discover how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson almost starred in "The Odd Couple" on Broadway, and enjoy Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson performing "You're Welcome" at a special Moana screening. Plus, catch Benjamin Pajak recording "Superpower" from "The Lost Boys"!
There's even more excitement with Jesse Tyler Ferguson heading to the West End in "Tru", and check out photos from "Sweeney Todd" at Birmingham Rep starring Ramin Karimloo!
That's your Wake Up briefing for today! For more theatre news, videos, and exclusive content, keep it locked on BroadwayWorld! 🎭
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Video: Pamela Gray Unpacks the Journey of A WALK ON THE MOON
Award-winning screenwriter Pamela Gray joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for an exclusive conversation about bringing her beloved film A Walk on the Moon to the New York stage. After capturing audiences with the acclaimed 1999 film, Pamela has returned to the story that began with her own experiences, adapting it into a moving new musical now playing Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre with an all-star cast of Broadway superstars! Watch in this video.
Video: Can You Guess Sonya Balsara's 3 Dream Roles?
Three dream roles have so far eluded Sonya Balsara. The star of Aladdin might be plenty busy playing 'Jasmine' eight times a week at the New Amsterdam Theatre, but her heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast her already!
Exclusive: Luke Islam, Brittney Mack, & Keaton Whittaker Sing 'Bloody Good' From LIKE FATHER Musical
Watch a new video of Luke Islam, Brittney Mack, and Keaton Whittaker recording 'Bloody Good' from the new musical Like Father, making its world premiere this fall at the Alliance Theater.
|Must Watch
|Video: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Almost Starred in THE ODD COUPLE on Broadway With Kevin Hart
by Stephi Wild
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson revealed that he has a dream of being on Broadway, which almost came true! He shared that he was working on a production of The Odd Couple, in which he was set to star alongside Kevin Hart. Watch the video here!. (more...)
|Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson Perform 'You're Welcome' at MOANA Screening Event
by Josh Sharpe
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson took the stage for a duet of Maui’s song “You’re Welcome' at the New York screening of Disney's Moana on Thursday. Check out the pre-screening performance now.. (more...)
|Video: Watch Benjamin Pajak Record 'Superpower' from THE LOST BOYS
by Nicole Rosky
A studio recording clip from THE LOST BOYS shows Benjamin Pajak laying down the track 'Superpower' ahead of the Original Broadway Cast Recording release. Watch in this video!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|TRU, Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote, Will Transfer to the West End
by Stephi Wild
Jesse Tyler Ferguson will make his Menier Chocolate Factory debut playing Truman Capote in Jay Presson Allen's TRU, directed by Rob Ashford, following the production's critically acclaimed New York run.. (more...)
|The Royal Ballet Reveals Promotions, New Joiners, and Departures for 2026/27 Season
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Ballet announced a wave of company promotions, new artist appointments, and departures for the upcoming season, including Taisuke Nakao's promotion to First Soloist and Patricio Revé joining as a Principal.. (more...)
|Photos: Ramin Karimloo and More in SWEENEY TODD at Birmingham Rep
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at images of Birmingham Rep's production of Sondheim’s classic musical, Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Ramin Karimloo.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Ballet announced a wave of company promotions, new artist appointments, and departures for the upcoming season, including Taisuke Nakao's promotion to First Soloist and Patricio Revé joining as a Principal.. (more...)
Photos: THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS in Rehearsal Ahead of UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of The Silence of the Lambs, as the production prepares to make its world stage play premiere. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson Perform 'You're Welcome' at MOANA Screening Event
by Josh Sharpe
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson took the stage for a duet of Maui’s song “You’re Welcome' at the New York screening of Disney's Moana on Thursday. Check out the pre-screening performance now.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
New Education Department Proposal Could Put Graduate Arts Programs at Risk
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Education Department is preparing to implement new earnings guidelines that could impact nearly half of graduate programs in visual arts, music, and performance.. (more...)
New Young Cast Members Join MATILDA THE MUSICAL UK & Ireland Tour
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Shakespeare Company's MATILDA THE MUSICAL UK and Ireland tour announced new young performers joining the company at Birmingham Hippodrome, with three new actresses set to share the title role.. (more...)
Eva Kaminsky to Replace Andrea Syglowksi in PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Eva Kaminsky is joining the Boston and Broadway company of Paranormal Activity. Ms Kaminsky will play the role of Etheline Cotgrave, replacing Andrea Syglowksi. . (more...)
Ariana Grande Will Not Appear in Season 13 of AMERICAN HORROR STORY
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande, currently on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, won't appear in the upcoming thirteenth season of American Horror Story, despite earlier reports.. (more...)
Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, the global press tour for Disney’s live-action “Moana” made its way to the United Palace Theater in New York to celebrate the film, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Dwayne Johnson in attendance. Take a look at photos from the red carpet and the screening. . (more...)
Photo: JUST IN TIME Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway's Just In Time has reached a major milestone—celebrating its 500th performance on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The company marked the occasion with a special onstage celebration before the performance. See photos!. (more...)
Listen: SONGS FROM MONTE CRISTO Featuring Adam Jacobs, Norm Lewis and Sierra Boggess
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Center Stage Records has released Songs from Monte Cristo: A New Musical – based on Alexandre Dumas’ beloved novel and the 19th century play by Charles Fechter – in digital and streaming formats. Get a first listen to the album!. (more...)
Video: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Performs New Song 'Dancing with the Enemy'
by Josh Sharpe
“Dancing with the Enemy,” performed by Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani, Kiara Romero and the cast, is the newest single and music video from the upcoming movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.” Check out the video now.. (more...)
Photos: THE ORESTEIA is Now Playing at the Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
London Theatre Company has released all new production photos from The Oresteia, written and directed by Simon Stone. Learn more and check out the photos here!. (more...)