Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2026

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

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Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of theatre news and entertainment! Here's what you missed yesterday:

We're thrilled to bring you an exclusive conversation with Pamela Gray discussing her journey adapting "A Walk on the Moon" for the stage, plus discover Sonya Balsara's three dream roles. Get ready to be impressed as Luke Islam, Brittney Mack, and Keaton Whittaker perform "Bloody Good" from the new musical "Like Father."

In must-watch moments, discover how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson almost starred in "The Odd Couple" on Broadway, and enjoy Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson performing "You're Welcome" at a special Moana screening. Plus, catch Benjamin Pajak recording "Superpower" from "The Lost Boys"!

There's even more excitement with Jesse Tyler Ferguson heading to the West End in "Tru", and check out photos from "Sweeney Todd" at Birmingham Rep starring Ramin Karimloo!

That's your Wake Up briefing for today! For more theatre news, videos, and exclusive content, keep it locked on BroadwayWorld! 🎭